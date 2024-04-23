Best dash cams - the best cams reviewed and rated

Finally, we connected to each camera to their corresponding app to view and download video footage so see how easy the process was. We also assessed how easy any online access or storage was to use, where relevant.

How we rate dash cams

We looked at several aspects of each camera’s performance:

Ease of setting up

How easy was it to set the camera up and get it ready for use? Did it need a software update before use? Did we need to pair it with a smartphone to be able to use it straight away? Was everything we needed in the box? Can you position the camera directly from it? Does it have an in-built screen? What options are available to set up?

Ease of use

Does the camera turn on automatically it is powered-up and start recording? How easy is it to save a given section of video if there were an incident? How effective is the incident or impact detection? Can you just leave it unattended to record your drives? How easy is it to review and download video?

Features

What features does the dash cam in question possess – parking mode, voice control, driver aids etc. Is the associated app useful? Is there cloud storage for the videos you record? Is there a rear-view camera included or available as an option?

Video quality

How was the quality of the video recorded? Was it crisp and clear or did it lose definition in some areas? Could you read the same road signs and car numberplates on all cameras? How did they cope with changing light conditions – in and out of trees, for example? How clear and useable was night-time footage?

How we selected the dash cams to test

We selected a range of cameras to illustrate the technology that is available at different price points, with varying specifications and form factors. The products here represent some of the key manufacturers in the market, all of whom produce numerous options at different price-points and technology levels.