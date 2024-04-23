Best dash cams - the best cams reviewed and rated
Dash cams are becoming increasingly widespread, and are often used to either prove guilt in an accident or to quickly and easily store driving footage. We name the best...
There can’t be many people who haven't seen footage from in-car dash cams on TV programs or on the internet. Often capturing dangerous, incredible or humorous antics of other road users or pedestrians, there is a far more serious reason for drivers to own and fit a dash cam – protection.
Dash cams became an essential accessory as a result of ‘cash for crash’ incidents, where unscrupulous drivers – or even pedestrians – would stage accidents to look like they were the victim, in order to make fraudulent insurance claims or elicit cash settlements. However, the footage from a dash cam could often prove that they were in fact the perpetrators of fraud and that the dash cam ‘wearer’ was innocent.
In addition to protection against fraudulent claims, they can also provide a record of impacts against your car when unattended or parked for the night and can even allow car owners to check on their vehicle or communicate with drivers in situations where offspring borrow the family car, for example.
From the dash cams we tested here, we feel that the Garmin Dash Cam Live would be the best option for most people. It is unobtrusive, can be used on and offline and gives excellent results.
Best all-rounder – Garmin Dash Cam Live – 5/5
Best for professionals – Nextbase iQ 4K – 4/5
Best for budget – Miofive S1-4K – 3/5
How we test dash cams
We fitted the five dash cams concurrently to the same vehicle and undertook a series of test drives in differing weather conditions, powering them by the same extension cable connected to the car’s 12V power. We covered urban, rural, A-roads and dual carriageways/motorways in bright sunshine and fluffy clouds, all-over grey rain and mist, and at night.
We fitted each dash cam with the memory card it either came with, was provided by the manufacturer or specified by them. We formatted each card in the camera before undertaking each set of tests and downloaded the resulting footage from the memory cards onto an Apple Macbook Pro laptop.
For the first test run, we set all sensitivities to maximum and left exposure controls as supplied. For the second and third, we changed this to medium levels and we also tested the ‘saving’ method to safeguard a given clip of footage from the same event on the drive.
Finally, we connected to each camera to their corresponding app to view and download video footage so see how easy the process was. We also assessed how easy any online access or storage was to use, where relevant.
How we rate dash cams
We looked at several aspects of each camera’s performance:
Ease of setting up
How easy was it to set the camera up and get it ready for use? Did it need a software update before use? Did we need to pair it with a smartphone to be able to use it straight away? Was everything we needed in the box? Can you position the camera directly from it? Does it have an in-built screen? What options are available to set up?
Ease of use
Does the camera turn on automatically it is powered-up and start recording? How easy is it to save a given section of video if there were an incident? How effective is the incident or impact detection? Can you just leave it unattended to record your drives? How easy is it to review and download video?
Features
What features does the dash cam in question possess – parking mode, voice control, driver aids etc. Is the associated app useful? Is there cloud storage for the videos you record? Is there a rear-view camera included or available as an option?
Video quality
How was the quality of the video recorded? Was it crisp and clear or did it lose definition in some areas? Could you read the same road signs and car numberplates on all cameras? How did they cope with changing light conditions – in and out of trees, for example? How clear and useable was night-time footage?
How we selected the dash cams to test
We selected a range of cameras to illustrate the technology that is available at different price points, with varying specifications and form factors. The products here represent some of the key manufacturers in the market, all of whom produce numerous options at different price-points and technology levels.
Dash cam reviews
Garmin Dash Cam Live - best overall dash cam
LTE Subscription £9.99/£19.99pcm
What Car? Rating 5/5
The Garmin is perhaps the least obtrusive camera here; it's small but by no means lightweight. It can be used as a standalone camera or with access via the (paid-for) always-on LTE/4G connection through the app depending on the level of tech involvement – and additional spending - you are happy with.
It comes with a basic range of accessories in the box but the mount is just as unobtrusive; an adhesive metal pad sticks to your surface of choice and the corresponding magnetic ball-mount fits in the camera, providing a range of adjustment for view, both side-to-side and up-and-down. As a result, it is easy to move and remove from the car if necessary, though of course if you do that, you won't get parking protection.
The included microSD card is handy though we found that it didn't take long for the 16GB to fill up with running footage as well as events triggered by potholes or rough road surfaces. You can set the camera up using either the buttons on the rear of the unit and scrolling through the various modes on the camera or via the Garmin Drive app, which can also connect to a variety of other products you may have from the manufacturer, such as a sat nav.
In addition to the traditional – and expected – features, the Garmin includes a range of driver aids, such as lane-departure and forward-collision warnings, go alerts to highlight moving traffic and safety/red-light camera alerts as well. Voice control actually works, improving overall safety and the parking guard is driven by battery power unless you fit the optional permanent power cable. This works very well, automatically saving pictures or video depending on the duration of the event and these can be watched on the unit, through the app or on the computer once downloaded from the microSD card.
The always-on LTE/4G connection offers a useful range of features, including a live view from the camera wherever you are and vehicle location as well. You can get notifications of parking or theft events on your smartphone and also included is ‘Vault’ storage, where key video clips are automatically uploaded to the cloud and retained for a set period of time. The costs are £9.99 a month with seven-day vault storage or £19.99 for 30-day storage. We would suggest the lower package and manually retain any crucial clips during that first week – they can be downloaded to your phone once they reach the vault.
If reviewing footage directly from the memory card, results are saved onto a computer in a series of easy to identify folders. Watching on the computer, even though it is only 2K, footage can play jerkily depending on the specification of your computer and monitor. Downloading to a smartphone is straightforward – connect to the camera via Bluetooth, select the clip you want (via the lo-res preview) and hit download. It comes down as full resolution and is easy to watch on a small or larger screen. However, again it is worth noting that with a small card, it doesn't take long for older footage to get recorded over and we would suggest a larger card for a greater margin to review and download data.
In use, despite only being 2K, the actual video is very crisp and accurate. Colours are well balanced and changeable lighting is also handled well though like others, there can be a slight delay in sorting the exposure when coming from dark to lighter environments. Footage in more even, murky lighting conditions is also very good and night-time results are excellent, both in town and out in rural areas, with little burning out due to oncoming traffic, streetlights or the host vehicle’s headlights. Although we did find interference on the audio track, voices still came across clearly.
Tester’s insight
"The Garmin is a wolf in sheep’s clothing when it comes to features and performance. It packs plenty in, with a good level of quality and clarity to the footage. It has no local storage through the app though, which is annoying – you have to download footage from the camera (when connected via the app) direct to your phone - and online connectivity is expensive. Overall, it's not cheap either but it’s £50 less expensive than a comparable 2K Nextbase iQ though with slightly fewer features. But as an easy to use, unobtrusive camera, we reckon it tops those here."
Buy it if
- You want a fit and forget device – you can set this up and just let it run and you will be protected.
- You want online access and storage as well as on-device – review footage on the screen, your smartphone or automatically uploaded to the Vault or check the vehicle’s position and status with live view.
Don't buy it if
- You want the very highest resolution – while it's very good, the 2K footage doesn’t quite match that of 4K.
- You are expecting ‘proper’ online storage – the vault only keeps saved video clips for a maximum of 30 days.
|Weight (g)
|366 (main unit)
|Size (mm)
|
260 x 72 x 34 (main unit)
|Screen size (mm)
|230x56
|Video resolution
|
2K @ 30fps (Front), 1080P/1K (rear)
|Sensor
|3.6MP 1/3in
|Angle of view
|
140deg (Front), 120deg (Rear)
|Number of views
|2
|App available?
|Y
|Connectivity?
|Y
|GPS?
|N
|G-sensor?
|Y
|Parking protection?
|
N (24H recording with external power kit)
|Witness mode?
|N
|Safety-camera alerts?
|N
|Voice control?
|N
|Location tracking?
|N
|App live view?
|Y
|Rear camera available?
|Y (included)
|Cloud storage available? N
|N
|Maximum memory card size
|128GB
|In the box
|
Main unit/mirror, rear camera, front/rear cable, USB power cable, 12V/USB adapter, trim tool, quick start guide
Nextbase iQ 4K - best dash cam for professionals
Smart connection £0/£6.99/£9.99pcm
What Car? 4/5
The Nextbase iQ 4K is a monster, in every sense of the word; it is huge, weighty, by far the most expensive dash cam here and packs a features list that is as impressive as its quality. The phrases ‘AI’ and ‘smart technology’ are used liberally in the promotional material and it would appear to suggest that the camera learns your driving habits and what constitutes a potential hazard the more you use it. The same promotional material also says that it was tested in over 200 vehicles to ensure the best design and positioning of the camera lenses.
The first thing you notice is there is no built-in screen – as soon as you fire it up, you pair it with the smartphone app, update the firmware and control if from there going forwards. It is supplied with an OBD-port power cable which is ideal, as this will recognise when the vehicle’s ignition power is on (i.e. the car is being driven) and set the camera to full protection or when it is off (the car is stopped or parked) and provide parking or movement detection. In this latter state, the app can be used to live-view the camera at any time and it will send notifications to your device if it registers a parking event or unauthorised movement near or in the car via the always-on 4G data connection, assuming you opt for one of the paid-for subscription packages.
It comprises a large main unit which looks like a loudspeaker with two antennae attached and the camera unit, with two lenses; a 4K (as tested here though there are 2K and 1K versions available) 140deg forward-facing lens and a 2K 180deg cabin lens, covering the driver, passenger and the rest of the cabin, making this an ideal choice for professional drivers such taxi or Uber drivers, chauffeurs or anyone who requires protection from not only outside the car but for those inside as well. It also gives a decent view of the sides and rear of the car though not as comprehensive as the – optional – rear-view camera.
Fitting it to the vehicle is a task in itself; due to its size, you have to be careful not to install it where the drop-down lens masks your line of sight. With the main body just ahead of the mirror would be ideal but this can place the lens unit poking out from below the mirror, potentially impacting your vision. We found to the left of the mirror, with the lens just below the body was best. Set up is through the app, though you need to make sure you have a strong 4G signal.
Once you have the unit set up, you really can forget all about it. If you want the view the footage, then you can download the SD card contents to your computer but you get one folder full of a variety of files; one front-facing hi-res and matching lo-res and cabin hi-res and lo-res. You also get separate files for impacts (triggered by potholes in our test but for impacts in everyday use), movement files and parking files. Working out which is which is incredibly difficult and makes using the app much more realistic.
Here, you can see a list of files in each category (impact, parking, motion detected or straightforward loop recording, depending on whether you have a free or paid-for subscription) labelled by date and time and see a small thumbnail of the image. You need to be connected to the main unit to be able to view recorded files (unless you have already downloaded them to your device) and unless you have one of the paid-for packages for online access, this needs to be via Bluetooth. However, with one of the 4G packages (£6.99 or £9.99pcm with 30 or 180 days of cloud storage), you can download footage remotely to your smart device. The free package gives limited functionality but the paid-for subscriptions allow live view, parking, theft and movement alerts, Witness mode and the soon-to-be-introduced Roadwatch AI and Guardian modes.
In use, the footage is very crisp with excellent clarity. Changing light conditions are handled nicely and the details are excellent, with signs and other vehicle’s numberplates easy to pick out. Even lighting is also good though it does lack some of the punch of other examples on test while night-time footage is balanced with little flaring though some detail is inevitably lost due to low-light movement. The cabin footage is also excellent quality, offering a clear view of proceedings and the audio recordings are spot on. Voice control works well though the sensitivity levels for incidents may need some adjustment depending on the vehicle you use.
Tester’s insight
"For many, the Nextbase iQ 4K will simply be too much – money and tech. However, for switched-on professional drivers, it may be perfect. I found it straightforward to set up and use but I’m happy with the kind of tech that drives it. Initially, downloaded video was only lo-res and not the supposed HD quality but an imminent firmware update should cure that, according to Nextbase. It packs a serious techno-punch but you do pay for the privilege. However, if you’re happy with that, then this will deliver."
Buy it if
- You want ultimate protection for you and passengers – even without a rear-view camera, you get a record of what is going on in and outside the car.
- You are an early adopter of technology – there are more functions in the pipeline and AI will add to the mix constantly.
Don't buy it if
- You want a simple, plug-in-and-go device – to get the most from the iQ, you need to be connected and switched on.
- You have an eye on cost – it is an expensive option to begin with and the monthly subscription package adds to that.
|Weight (g)
|324
|Size (mm)
|182 x 95 x 50
|Screen size (mm)
|N/A
|Video resolution
|4K @ 30fps
|Sensor
|Unknown
|Angle of view
|
140deg (front) 180deg (cabin)
|Number of views
|
2 (front and cabin)
|App available?
|Y
|Connectivity?
|Y
|GPS?
|Y
|G-sensor?
|Y
|Parking protection?
|Y
|Witness mode?
|Y
|Safety-camera alerts?
|N
|Voice control?
|Y
|Location tracking?
|Y
|App live view?
|Y
|Rear camera available?
|Y
|Cloud storage available? N
|Y
|Maximum memory card size
|512GB
|In the box
|
Main unit, OBD power cable, direct power cable and four fuse adapters, trim tool
Miofive S1 - best budget dash cam
What Car? rating 3/5
The S1-4K from Miofive is fairly typical of entry-level electronics but boasts an impressive spec sheet. Its price means it is accessible for almost every potential dash cam customer and it offers an excellent specification and almost everything you need to get started in one box.
It has a 140deg lens and 4K recording with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS and shock sensors but it does not come with a microSD card. Miofive recommends its own card but there was no stock so we purchased the card it recommended – a Transcend High Endurance 128GB U1/C10 card at £19.30.
Setting up is easy; plug it in and then, scroll through the screens on the rear-mounted display screen to choose the settings you want. There are plenty for all the functions but it is a five-minute job to format the card and set the camera up ready for use. It comes with a USB power lead and 12V adapter and a straightforward adhesive mount which allows up and down and side-to-side adjustment. There is an optional hard-wire kit which will provide power for parking protection although the camera says its integral battery will do this while it retains charge (it didn't). It comes with a variety of voice-guidance ‘AI’ options, including warning you to keep up with traffic ahead if you are slow pulling away, hard-driving alerts and fatigue warnings.
Once recorded, the footage can be downloaded by clicking-and-dragging from the SD card onto your computer – either direct or using the supplied data transfer cable – or onto a smart device via the app. The app performance is inconsistent – sometimes you have to connect from scratch to the camera; sometimes it connects immediately and seamlessly. Videos are arranged chronologically through the app in Loop, EMER(gency), Parking Guard and Time-Lapse sub-menus. However, once you find the one you're looking for, viewing and downloading is easy. When disconnected from the camera, the downloaded videos remain in a local folder within the app, for viewing or saving onto your device.
In use, the recorded footage is surprisingly good. It is crisp and sharp both in the centre and at the edges and the numberplates of cars directly ahead as well as those coming towards you in the opposite carriageway are easily readable. It tends to be a little sluggish when it comes to changing light conditions – coming out from under trees, for example – though it tends to hold its own in most situations. Generally, it handled murky and drizzly conditions better than changeable bright lights and in proper darkness, it also gave a good account of itself though like in bright light, the colour saturation was a little too warm and it gave a slightly unreal feel to the footage.
Tester’s insight
"The Miofive is a bargain; decent features, better-than-decent performance and a fit-and-forget design. I found it a little on the bright side with a slightly artificial colour cast but the footage easy to watch and identify relevant points. It looks good, feels reasonably well-made and is easy to use though the GPS locator did put me in Belgium for some reason and the voice guidance, such as pulling-away reminders and the constant notifications as the screen goes to sleep, become a bit tiresome."
Buy it if
- You're on a budget – less than £60 is a bargain for the specification and performance.
- You are happy with a plug-in-and-go camera – five minutes of setting up and you’re ready to hit the road.
Don’t buy it if
- You want an array of functions or cloud storage – it has a relatively basic specification and the app performance can let it down somewhat.
- You want to expand later with a rear-view camera – there’s no option though, at this price, you could just buy another camera.
|Weight (g)
|134
|Size (mm)
|93 x 52 x 36
|Screen size (mm)
|65 x 35
|Video resolution
|4K @ 30fps
|Sensor
|8MP
|Angle of view
|140deg
|Number of views
|1
|App available?
|Y
|Connectivity?
|Y
|GPS?
|Y
|G-sensor?
|Y
|Parking protection?
|
Y (Battery, external power optional)
|Witness mode?
|N
|Safety-camera alerts?
|N
|Voice control?
|N
|Location tracking?
|Y
|App live view?
|Y
|Rear camera available?
|N
|Cloud storage available? N
|N
|Maximum memory card size
|512GB
|In the box
|
Camera, adjustable mount, charging cable (USB to USB-C), 12V/USB adapter, data cable, trim lever, static stickers, adhesive pad, user guide
Road Angel Halo View - best dash cam for van drivers
What Car? Rating 3/5
Road Angel should be familiar to most motorists of a certain age – the company pioneered safety-camera alert devices in the 1990s and has grown from there to produce a range of technology, including traditional dash cams and this, one of two slightly different options. Based on a replacement mirror for the vehicle, the main mirror/unit contains the recorder and adjustable lens, on a slide-out panel to clear the vehicle’s original mirror, with a separate 1080P rear-view camera, available for less than £135 (though the full retail price is £199.99).
The unit doesn't come with a memory card; Road Angel produces its own - £19.99 for 32GB, £17.49 for 64GB or £24.49 for a 128GB card (the latter two on offer at Halfords as we write). And although it comes with a USB power lead and a 12V/USB adapter, you can also add a hardwire kit for permanent recording to provide rudimentary (24h unless battery voltage drops) parking protection.
The mirror/recorder unit is fairly chunky but comes with elastic straps to fit it to your existing mirror. Depending on the design of your OE mirror and the area around (for example if you have rain or ambient-light sensors built in above the mirror) you may have issues either fitting the unit or getting a clear view of the road ahead. The lens slides out 28mm from the body to provide extra clearance and the lens rotates to get as close as possible to a dead-ahead view. However, the location of the lens on the left-hand side of the mirror, which inevitably is angled into the vehicle, suggests it may be better suited to left-hand drive vehicles (placing the lens forward of the vehicle’s mirror body). Having said that, it is still possible to get a decent view though you may end up with some of the image shrouded by the vehicle's mirror or trim panels.
There are few additional features over the ability to record video footage or take photos from the front and the rear cameras. With the supplied wiring, it is possible to connect the rear camera to the vehicle’s reversing lights, so it can act as a reversing camera as well – it is waterproof so can be mounted inside or outside the vehicle, making it ideal for those with limited rearward vision, such as vans or loaded cars. Control is easy, just by tapping the mirror, which brings up the menu. You can record a snapshot or turn off the microphone to disable audio recording – useful if you are a sweary driver or you like to sing along to the radio in private. You can check the front and rear-camera views on the mirror-screen or on the app, which requires you to go into your device’s settings and connect to the camera as a Wi-Fi network. You then go back to the app to use it.
The app is the only way we found to view recorded footage – we formatted the Road Angel card in the camera but when we tried to copy the files directly to a computer, it didn't recognise the card, even though Road Angel told us it should. Viewing and downloading the videos from the unit is initially quite tricky and is not particularly intuitive; however, once you have done it a couple of times, it is fairly straightforward. Clips are laid-out gallery-style by date and time and you scroll to the one you want, then download it to the app in your phone and on to your photo storage if you want.
In use, the video is actually very nice indeed, despite only being 2K resolution. It is not quite as crisp as some of the higher-resolution examples on test here but it is still plenty sharp enough to pick out necessary detail, such as the numberplates of cars around (on both sides of the road) or road signs to identify your position. It handles changing light conditions, such as from shadow into bright sunshine, very well indeed and in murky, grey conditions, the overall balance is even better. The night-time footage is also very good; it is well balanced and while streetlights or oncoming vehicles may be over-exposed, this doesn't affect the overall image and it retains clarity. Like most cameras, it becomes tricky to pick out some detail while in motion and zooming in loses some detail but there is plenty to be useful.
Tester’s insight
"I like the idea of the Road Angel Halo View, particularly as I have a van as well as a car that I use for a multitude of tasks and this would be a genuinely useful addition. It’s subtle and its performance belies its on-paper specification and price while the addition of the rear-view camera offers a mirror-view behind the vehicle that is impossible if fully loaded or the vehicle has a bulkhead between the passenger and load areas (like mine). The chance to use it as a reversing camera is also really handy. A variation on a theme that works well."
Buy it if
- You want video from the front and rear – both cameras record all the time while the rear-view camera doubles as a reversing camera.
- You want something that is unobtrusive – the rear camera is very small and the front camera is almost invisible at the end of the mirror.
Don’t buy it if
- Your vehicle has a large mirror or tech behind it – you may struggle to get the main unit to fit or get a clear view of the road ahead without masking.
- You want the highest resolution possible – like the Garmin, 2K resolution is pretty good but not as crisp as full 4K.
|Weight (g)
|366 (main unit)
|Size (mm)
|
260 x 72 x 34 (main unit)
|Screen size (mm)
|230x56
|Video resolution
|
2K @ 30fps (Front), 1080P/1K (rear)
|Sensor
|3.6MP 1/3in
|Angle of view
|
140deg (Front), 120deg (Rear)
|Number of views
|2
|App available?
|Y
|Connectivity?
|Y
|GPS?
|N
|G-sensor?
|Y
|Parking protection?
|
N (24H recording with external power kit)
|Witness mode?
|N
|Safety-camera alerts?
|N
|Voice control?
|N
|Location tracking?
|N
|App live view?
|Y
|Rear camera available?
|Y (included)
|Cloud storage available? N
|N
|Maximum memory card size
|128GB
|In the box
|
Main unit/mirror, rear camera, front/rear cable, USB power cable, 12V/USB adapter, trim tool, quick start guide
Mio MiVue 955W - best dash cam for extras
£197.99
What car rating 2/5
The Mio MiVue 955W is a camera that feels well-built and weighty though when switched on, it does have a slightly entry-level feel to the menus structure and the font used. However, that said, it has an impressive array of functions that offer far more than just video recording.
It features a main body that clips to a mount fixed to the windscreen with an adhesive pad and has an adjustable lens, that can be rotated up and down, to achieve the best viewing angle. This is best done through the app’s live view function because, as the unit fixes to the windscreen, once in place, it is quite difficult to see the screen, as the photos show. Like the MioFive, the MiVue 955W doesn't come with a memory card so we obtained one recommended by the company, a 256GB Samsung U3/V30 card for £19.29.
Set-up is straightforward; you can either do it on the camera itself (either before fitting or having removed it from the mount fixed to the windscreen) or through the app, though the latter offers very basic operations past live view or for eventual downloading and viewing. It comes with a 12V power lead which is long enough to tuck out of the way behind trim when in use. The MiVue 955W has a range of features, including driver aids (lane-departure and fatigue warnings, for example) and safety camera alerts, though it did alert to a non-existent camera close to the author’s home several times.
Files are saved to the microSD card in lengths that can be chosen by the user; one, two or five minutes. They are stored in a variety of folders on the card so if you drag onto your computer, you will several folders containing various files. Strangely, the main recordings were stored in the EVENT folder, not NORMAL and there are various sub-folders for front and read views (if the optional rear-view camera is used) in both Large and Small format (lo-res preview files) and NMEA files, which contain the GPS data.
Viewing the footage tends to be easier on the app, where the video is shown with matching GPS data on google maps so it can be linked directly to a location. Downloading is fairly straightforward though in the app, the files are arranged by date but not time, so it is necessary to look at each preview to find what you are looking for if you haven't tagged it to be saved. While this is simple, the app operation can become extremely frustrating; if you navigate away from the open app on your smartphone, you have to reconnect when you come back. Sometimes this is a simple swipe of the screen though sometimes, you have to begin the whole process again, which involves scrolling through on the camera to get a QR code on the screen then scanning it with your phone. Frustrating at best, infuriating if the camera is stuck at an angle on the windscreen.
In use, it is a fairly unobtrusive unit though when it is automatically triggered to an incident – by a pothole, for example - then the screen wakes and shows it is recording an emergency. The sensitivity can be turned down to reduce this if it becomes distracting. The video itself is reasonable – it is crisp in the centre at full-size viewing though it does tend to lose a little detail towards the very edges of the frame and zooming in reveals a loss of detail, particularly at sharp edges. It appears slightly dull in murky conditions and generally bright lighting is reasonable though going from shadow to sunshine, such as out of trees, can dazzle.
Night-time footage is actually better than some daylight conditions, with detail and an even balance of colour and light. However, oncoming headlights or indeed the car’s own lights can cause some flaring which affects the overall image.
Tester’s insight
"I found the Mio slightly disappointing. It's form factor makes it tricky to use and I found the app frustrating to the point of almost giving up. I’m used to using apps a lot for this kind of thing and it really does need more work to make connection and usability better, particularly when compared with the other examples here. I found the footage to be acceptable at best and the sharpness was on par with the 2K examples."
Buy it if
- You want more features than just video – the safety camera alerts and driver aids bring some of modern motoring’s driver assists to a dash cam.
- You are on a relatively limited budget – most should be able to afford the price of the Mio which offers reasonable performance and features.
Don’t buy it if
- You want to monitor video easily and quickly – you can remove the unit from the screen mount but that adds to the inconvenient of reviewing video.
- You want instant parking protection – you’ll need a permanent power lead for that; there didn't appear to be any battery-powered protection available.
|Weight (g)
|144
|Size (mm)
|100 x 63 x 39
|Screen size (mm)
|59 x 32
|Video resolution
|4K @ 30fps
|Sensor
|8MP 1/1.8in
|Angle of view
|140deg
|Number of views
|1
|App available?
|Y
|Connectivity?
|Y
|GPS?
|Y
|G-sensor?
|Y
|Parking protection?
|
Y (External power necessary)
|Witness mode?
|N
|Safety-camera alerts?
|Y
|Voice control?
|N
|Location tracking?
|Y
|App live view?
|Y
|Rear camera available?
|Y
|Cloud storage available? N
|N
|Maximum memory card size
|256GB
|In the box
|
Unit, 12V power lead, mount, window sticker, quick-start guide
How to choose a dash cam
Resolution
The higher the resolution, the greater the detail should be in the resulting video. This is crucial to picking out information such as car registration numbers, for example. 1080P (1K) should be the minimum but cameras can shoot in 2K or 4K, offering greater detail. Also consider the framerate, as the higher this is, the smoother the resulting video. However, bear in mind that the greater the resolution and framerate, the larger the resulting files will be and hence, a larger memory card will be needed to store a useful amount of video and the longer they may take to copy to a smart device or computer.
Loop recording
Dash cams record everything, all the time and when the relevant memory card is full, they begin re-recording over the beginning of the existing footage, over-writing the older material. They will, however, have a way to protect recorded footage, so that if an incident takes place, you can ensure relevant clips don’t get recorded over and lost. This can be a button push or a spoken command.
Voice control
Voice control for dash cams adds a layer of safety to their operation in the same way it does for smartphone or vehicle control. If you want to protect a given section of recording, telling the dash cam to do so can often be quicker and safer than looking for the relevant button.
Built-in screen
This will be very useful when setting-up the camera to ensure it covers the correct view from the car. It will also be handy to review footage in almost real-time.
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection will allow the camera to communicate with a smartphone, usually via a corresponding app. If the camera does not have a built-in screen, then the app will usually provide a monitor, live view or review of footage from the camera on the smartphone.
Online operation and/or storage
Some cameras with a mobile data connection will allow remote access, such as monitoring the camera view when away from the vehicle, determining its location or even communicating with its occupants. There may also be the option to store key footage online for access at a later date, either via computer or a smart device.
Parking mode
This will provide protection in case another driver or pedestrian impacts your car when parked. Similarly, movement protection may help to guard against unwanted attention or even thefts, alerting the owner as the theft takes place and allowing them to notify the police.
Witness mode
If someone approaches the car or you are stopped by the police, witness mode can provide a recording of the full proceedings.
How we test products
