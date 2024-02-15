Best head torches in 2024
The best head torches can be a lifesaver when you're stranded by the side of the road in the dark. We've tested nine models to see which head torch outshines the competition...
A decent head torch is arguably a must-have item for the boot or glove box of your car or van – especially if you do a lot of driving at night.
After all, if your vehicle breaks down or gets a puncture after dark, having a good-quality light you can strap to your head can make the difference between a fairly straightforward repair job and total panic.
Of course, head torches are also popular with campers, hikers and cavers, and make good gifts for children who enjoy going on adventures.
But is it worth paying extra for a high-tech head torch or can a cheaper one do just as good a job in an emergency? Well, we've tested nine head torches available to buy in the UK and online then picked our overall favourite plus our best budget head torch.
How we tested the head torches
There’s a huge array of head torches out there, ranging from the shockingly cheap to the very expensive. We picked nine head torches that cost from less than £5 up to nearly £60 to find out what you should expect to pay and which head torch is best.
Some of the head torches we tested promise thousands of lumens of brightness, whereas others neglect to give a figure, so first on the agenda was finding out how bright each of our torches could get. We also tested our torches for the distance the light could reach in an unlit area and for a range of lighting modes, as well as factoring in the cost. Comfort is also a big consideration, so we tried out our head torches while running, to see how stable they were.
Here's how our nine head torch models performed. For each one, we give the price, a description of the model, whether it's rechargeable (and if not the type of batteries required) and the star rating out of five.
1. BEST BUY – BioLite 200 Lumens headlamp
Price as tested £41
Rechargeable? Yes
The blurb on the BioLite says that it’s “so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing it". Well, that’s stretching the truth a tad, but it’s not far off – it is super comfy, and the wide, single strap is easy to adjust and keeps the light from bouncing.
That means it’s great for running, biking or for mucking about in the garage, while the general sense of solidity suggests that the higher price is getting you better quality. There are white and red light modes, including strobe settings for both, and the 200-lumen white lamp is dimmable.
The tilting torch was one of the brightest here, despite the relatively modest claimed lumens rating, and the Li-ion battery will last for three hours on max brightness, or 40 hours on the dimmer setting.
Yes, the BioLite is one of the pricier options here, but if you expect to make regular use of a head torch then it’s worth the extra. For a balance of quality, comfort, functionality and cost, the BioLite is the best.
What Car? says 5 stars
2. BEST BUDGET BUY – EverBrite 350 Lumens head torch
Price as tested £9.99
Rechargeable? Yes
The EverBrite’s strap feels tactile and strong, with a nice, wide band, and the COB LED torch has a motion sensor function that means you can turn it off or on at the swipe of your hand, a system which is surprisingly accurate and reactive.
You can dim the impressively bright white light; there’s a red light and the torch head tilts. It doesn’t throw its beam as far as some others, but as a lightweight head torch for garage- or camping use it’s not bad at all.
The strong white light will do most jobs well, and for a rechargeable head torch that’s comfy and full of features, you can’t argue with the price.
What Car? says 4 stars
3. Sofirn HS20 2700 Lumens head torch
Price as tested £57.99
Rechargeable? Yes
The Sofirn is the one to go for if you want a high-performance, heavy-duty, waterproof head torch. Our XHP50.2 version is the brighter of two – it offers a truly dazzling 2700 lumens in total, for a reach of some 270 metres – while the catchily named STF40 prioritises an even longer beam.
The Sofirn’s metal-bodied, dual-LED torch feels military-style durable and reassuringly mechanical, and you even get spare seals for the waterproof torch case, should you need them. However, the torch body is so hefty that it can wobble a bit and start to drop down your forehead – even with the central over-your-head strap tightened.
The body of the torch gets hot very quickly, too. Even so, this is the brightest and most durable-feeling torch here, and is the best option if reliability and sheer brightness are your priorities.
What Car? says 4 stars
4. Blukar K9112 LED head torch
Price as tested £11.99
Rechargeable? Yes
This is effectively the same head torch as the EverBrite; it comes with the same motion sensor function, which switches the COB LED torch off or on when you swipe your hand within 15cm (you can turn the function off, because it’ll likely be unhelpful if you’re working on a car).
The light is bright and has two dimmable phases, and there’s a red light with fixed or strobe effect settings. The Blukar is comfortable to wear, even if there’s a bit of bounce and movement when you run or cycle.
As a really well-priced, rechargeable head torch, it’s not bad at all, and whether it or the EverBrite makes the better buy ultimately depends on which one you can get for less.
What Car? says 4 stars
5. Aplos H330 LED Headlamp
Price as tested £24.99
Buy from Amazon
Rechargeable? Yes
The Aplos has a three-LED torch that is three-phase dimmable, and also has various strobe and flash modes.
It’s similar to the Sofirn in design, and feels durable and hefty thanks to its metal body, if not quite as ready for the apocalypse as the Sofirn. Even so, with 1600 lumens, this Aplos tilting torch is one of the brightest we tested.
Our only quibble is that the strap is a little narrow and so the torch doesn’t feel all that stable when you’re moving around. Even so, it’s a great quality, high-performance mid-range head torch.
What Car? says 4 stars
6. Energizer LED head torch
Price as tested £16.99
Rechargeable? No (3xAAA – included)
The most recognisable brand name here, the Energizer strikes a decent middle ground between the super-cheap and the pricier head torches.
It feels durable enough to last well as an occasional torch for use in the garage, or for camping or dog walking, while the 260-lumen light is fully dimmable from 100-10%, rather than in two or three phases as with many others here. And there’s a safety strobe light, or a red light, plus a pivoting head to angle the beam for awkward head-in-the-engine bay moments.
The strap is soft and wide, so the Energizer is comfortable to wear for long periods, too. However, others here are brighter – and rechargeable – for not much more money.
What Car? says 3 stars
7. Xndryan Ultra Bright LED head torch
Price as tested £5.99
Rechargeable? No (3x AAA batteries – not included)
The Xndryan has an adjustable torch angle, and its strap is easy to adjust and feels pretty stable and comfortable when it’s on your head.
However, it needs batteries, there’s no mention of it being shower or water proof and, while there is a strobe light as well as fixed light, there’s no red light. Plus, even on its brightest setting, the torch is some way off the brightness of the EverBrite and Blukar.
By the time you’ve factored in the cost of batteries, you’re better off going for a slightly more expensive, rechargeable alternative.
What Car? says 2 stars
8. Silverline 307918 COB LED
Price as tested £3.97
Rechargeable? No (3x AAA batteries – not included)
Given the price, it comes as little surprise that this Silverline head torch feels quite lightweight and cheap. The strap is fairly narrow, even if it is also broadly adjustable enough to fit adults as well as children.
It doesn’t feel like it’ll last for long, but it does have a dimmer action and a strobe effect so, as a toy, it’s a cheap and effective device. For biking, garage use or anything you really need a reliable torch for, look to the more expensive, more durable options.
What Car? says 2 stars
9. Lovcoyo head torch
Price as tested £8.99
Rechargeable? Yes
The Lovcoyo initially looks like a really good option, and its list of features includes a spotlight torch with a nifty "zoom" function that focuses the light. There's also a floodlight beneath the spotlight that can be used individually or simultaneously, and a strobe light setting.
In practice, the Lovcoyo is disappointing. It’s supposed to throw light for up to 150m but we didn’t see anything like that, and it was one of the weakest in terms of brightness. Nor is it very comfortable to wear for any length of time, because the torch feels hard against your head. It’s cheap, but you can tell…
What Car? says 1 star
How we test products >>
The products referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you buy using the links on our site, we may earn a commission, but this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more product tests >>
Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the ones to avoid
A great hot hatch needs to combine driving fun with everyday usability. So, which models do it best – and which are best avoided?
Jeep Avenger long-term test
The Avenger is Jeep's first electric SUV, but can it tempt a new wave of buyers to consider the iconic American brand? We're living with one to find out