Best head torches in 2024

A decent head torch is arguably a must-have item for the boot or glove box of your car or van – especially if you do a lot of driving at night.

After all, if your vehicle breaks down or gets a puncture after dark, having a good-quality light you can strap to your head can make the difference between a fairly straightforward repair job and total panic.

Of course, head torches are also popular with campers, hikers and cavers, and make good gifts for children who enjoy going on adventures.