LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The best hybrid SUVs in 2024
slideshow

The best hybrid SUVs in 2024

Sales of SUVs and hybrids are booming, making hybrid SUVs some of the most desirable cars around. But which of them are best ones to go for and which are best avoided?...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published12 April 2024
Best hybrid SUVs 2024 – reviewed, rated and ranked
Best hybrid SUVs
Lexus RX front right driving
Lexus RX interior dashboard
Grey Ford Kuga front cornering
Ford Kuga interior dashboard
Hyundai Tucson front cornering
Hyundai Tucson interior dashboard
White Kia Sorento front cornering
Kia Sorento interior dashboard
Silver Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX interior dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Range Rover Evoque interior dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Steve Huntingford test driving Range Rover Sport
Hyundai Santa Fe front left driving
Hyundai Santa Fe interior dashboard
Kia Sportage front
Kia Sportage dashboard
Mercedes GLC front cornering
Mercedes GLC interior dashboard
DS 7 front right driving
Image 1 of 22

Not so long ago, if you wanted an SUV, it was almost always best to go for a diesel engine. However, changes to the company car tax system, combined with improvements in hybrid car technology, means cars which mix petrol and electric power are now great for your wallet as well as your conscience.

In addition, the number of hybrid SUVs available has exploded in the last couple of years. But this increased choice can be a negative as well as a positive, making it harder to decide what to go for.

So, here we count down our current top 10 across both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs – and reveal the model that's best avoided.

Learn more about how we test cars

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest hybrid SUVs

Best hybrid SUVs 2024 – reviewed, rated and ranked

Sales of SUVs and hybrids are booming, making hybrid SUVs some of the most desirable cars around. But which of them are best ones to go for and which are best avoided?

Long term tests >
FeatureLT Suzuki Swace hello

Suzuki Swace long-term test

The Suzuki Swace hybrid is one of those cars that seems to slip under everyone’s radar, but we think it might be a bit of a hidden gem. We’ve decided to run one to find out for sure

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs you can buy new, but would you be better off with a one-year-old Hyundai Tucson for the same money?

News and advice
2024 MG 3 front three quarter, red
News

New MG 3 Hybrid+ revealed: hybrid power for budget small car

Real MPG: most efficient hybrid cars
Best of

Real MPG: most economical hybrid cars

Used Car of the Year 2024 - BMW 330e
Awards

Used Car of the Year Awards: Hybrid cars

Best used hybrids
Slideshow

The best used hybrid cars you can buy

Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Badge
Feature

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson: costs

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson
Feature

New Toyota Yaris Cross vs used Hyundai Tucson: verdict

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO