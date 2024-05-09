With the Government proposing to ban the sale of new pure petrol or diesel-engined cars from 2035 onwards, those anxious to dip their toes in the future can either opt for a full-fat electric vehicle now or experiment first with a little petrol-electric hybrid action, that is to say, a car powered by a petrol engine combined with an electric motor.

There are two hybrid types: 'self-charging' models, which mix petrol and electric power to maximise efficiency, and plug-in hybrids that can travel many miles purely on electricity before their engines need to cut in.

There are plenty of either to buy used now, so many in fact that picking your way through the maze isn’t as easy as it once was. So here we bring you our guide to the best used hybrid cars.

And our top pick? It's the brilliant BMW 330e plug-in hybrid. Read on to find out if there's one for you.