Best small cars in 2026 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested
More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the model to avoid...

Steve Huntingford
Published31 January 2026
Best small cars 2024
VW Polo front cornering
VW Polo dashboard
Seat Ibiza front cornering
Seat Ibiza dashboard
Dacia Sandero front right driving
Dacia Sandero dashboard
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Suzuki Swift front cornering
Suzuki Swift Hybrid test drive
Skoda Fabia front cornering
Skoda Fabia interior dashboard
Hyundai Inster front right driving
Oliver Young test driving Hyundai Inster
Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Jazz dashboard
Renault 5 review front cornering
Renault 5 dashboard
Renault Clio front right driving
Jonty Renk test driving Renault Clio
GWM Ora 03 GT front cornering
You might think that with SUVs dominating the sales charts these days, the humble small car might have dropped off a proverbial cliff, but the truth is that plenty of car buyers are on the look out for a smaller model – especially if they live in the city.

Sometimes referred to as superminis, small cars come in more varieties than ever before. There are some which offer three doors, some with five, some with electric power, and even some which you can have with the kind of chunky bodywork which makes them look like SUVs. And speaking of electric cars, that is worth considering if you can charge up at home or at work, since if you can there's the prospect of dramatically lowering your running costs compared with a purely combustion-engined car.

To decide the best small cars, our experienced team of road testers have driven all of the options in the market over thousands of miles. We've spent hundreds of hours at the wheel, testing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. To make our list of the best small cars, a model must be comfortable at any speed, easy to drive around town, and be practical enough for a couple of passengers or your weekly shop. Plus, we'd like it to be relatively cheap to run, and it can't cost the Earth to begin with.

In this article, then, we're naming the best small cars you can buy, as well as revealing the model which we think you should avoid. Remember that if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can learn more about any of them by reading our full reviews, or see the latest small car deals available through our full New Car Deals service.

