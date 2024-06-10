The best small SUVs in 2024 - and the one to avoid

Best small SUVs 2024

Small SUVs are among the most popular types of car on sale, and with their combination of rugged looks and low running costs, it’s not hard to see why.

In many cases, they’re also among the smallest cars to provide the sort of high driving position that many drivers seek, so can be a great buy, regardless of whether you’re commuting, ferrying the family around or simply need a fuss-free model that can do it all.

Here we've named the 10 small SUVs that are worth a place on your shortlist. Plus, we've called out the model that's best avoided.

