The best small SUVs in 2024 - and the one to avoid
The best small SUVs in 2024 - and the one to avoid

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which one we'd avoid...

Steve Huntingford
Published10 June 2024
White Skoda Kamiq front right driving
Skoda Kamiq interior dashboard
VW Taigo front cornering
VW Taigo interior dashboard
Ford Puma driving
Ford Puma dashboard
Hyundai Kona Electric front right driving
Hyundai Kona Electric interior dashboard
Volvo EX30 front cornering
Volvo EX30 interior dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Range Rover Evoque interior dashboard
Skoda Karoq front cornering
Skoda Karoq interior dashboard
Smart #1 front cornering
Smart #1 interior dashboard
VW T-Roc front cornering
VW T-Roc interior dashboard
Red Lexus LBX front cornering
Lexus LBX interior dashboard
Blue Jeep Renegade front cornering
Small SUVs are among the most popular types of car on sale, and with their combination of rugged looks and low running costs, it’s not hard to see why.

In many cases, they’re also among the smallest cars to provide the sort of high driving position that many drivers seek, so can be a great buy, regardless of whether you’re commuting, ferrying the family around or simply need a fuss-free model that can do it all.

Here we've named the 10 small SUVs that are worth a place on your shortlist. Plus, we've called out the model that's best avoided.

FeatureThe Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test

Is this former What Car? Small SUV of the Year the perfect companion for our senior videographer? That's what we'll find out as we put our long-term T-Roc to the test

FeatureNew Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

New Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

It's no secret that we think highly of the new Lexus LBX, but, for similar money, you could pick up a year-old BMW X1, so is that the better buy?

Toyota Yaris Cross left driving with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross

Vauxhall Mokka hybrid driving front
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid: small SUV goes green with mild hybrid tech

Skoda Karoq front three quarters driving
News

Skoda Karoq: 5 reasons it’s a 5-star family SUV

Jeep Avenger 4xe front driving off-road
News

New Jeep Avenger 4xe revealed: small SUV gains four-wheel-drive variant

Camping with the VW T-Roc
Feature

Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 9

Friends sitting in the back of Lexus LBX
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 2

Also consider

