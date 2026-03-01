Best sports SUVs in 2026 reviewed and rated - and those to avoid

Best sports SUVs 2025 reviewed and rated - and those to avoid

Sports SUV buyers have an especially tough brief for their new car to fulfill – they want something that's fast, yes, and also fun to drive. But, and this is the kicker, it also needs to be family friendly. And that's hard to do, because getting something large and comfortable enough to be used as family transport inherently would make it slower and more cumbersome, right?

Not necessarily, because the best sports SUVs manage to be engaging to drive whether you're on a countryside B-road blast or the school run, and offer both luxury and space for your family to enjoy. In other words, they fulfill the utility part of the SUV brief, as well as the sports element.

Finding the best sports SUVs is a tough job, then, but it's something that our expert team of road testers is more than up to. They've spent thousands of hours behind the wheel of every sports SUV on the market, assessing them in all of the key areas which matter to buyers. That means driving each car hundreds of miles both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

Plus, to ensure that each car not only impresses on the right road but will also be a good fit for your family, we've crammed each car full of people and luggage.

The result is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best sports SUVs you can buy, as well as the model which we think you're best off avoiding. Remember that if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can click the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about them, or see the latest discounts available through our free New Car Deals service.

