Porsche has an uncanny ability to infuse sports car DNA into its more practical SUV models – and the result is that the Macan is genuinely entertaining to drive, particularly in S form. This version’s 375bhp twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 – paired with a smooth, rapid-fire dual-clutch automatic gearbox – not only gives the relatively compact Macan lusty performance but also sounds sweet.

Where the Macan shines brightest, though, is along a winding road. With precise, ideally weighted steering and impeccable poise, it’s more rewarding for the driver than any rival. Even so, it’s no bone-shaker, with a well-controlled ride, especially with optional adaptive air suspension fitted.