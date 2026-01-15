Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium SUV to drive
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium SUV to drive

Premium SUVs must ooze upmarket charm, while providing excellent and grown-up driving manners. The best need to combine this with great tech housed in a smart interior...

Best premium SUV to drive

Porsche Macan S

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Porsche Macan front cornering

Porsche has an uncanny ability to infuse sports car DNA into its more practical SUV models – and the result is that the Macan is genuinely entertaining to drive, particularly in S form. This version’s 375bhp twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 – paired with a smooth, rapid-fire dual-clutch automatic gearbox – not only gives the relatively compact Macan lusty performance but also sounds sweet.

Where the Macan shines brightest, though, is along a winding road. With precise, ideally weighted steering and impeccable poise, it’s more rewarding for the driver than any rival. Even so, it’s no bone-shaker, with a well-controlled ride, especially with optional adaptive air suspension fitted.

Porsche Macan interior dashboard

While the Macan is classy inside, you don’t get a lot of space for your money; it’s relatively tight for adults in the back seats and nowhere near as practical as the Land Rover Defender. The S isn’t badly equipped, coming with leatherette and suede-like seat coverings and heated front seats, but you’ll still want to add options. We’d definitely recommend the air suspension for the best balance of comfort and handling. Of course, it’s still not a sports car, but you can tell it shares some DNA with one.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our 2026 Car of the Year Awards winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo