Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium SUV to drive
Premium SUVs must ooze upmarket charm, while providing excellent and grown-up driving manners. The best need to combine this with great tech housed in a smart interior...
Porsche Macan S
Porsche has an uncanny ability to infuse sports car DNA into its more practical SUV models – and the result is that the Macan is genuinely entertaining to drive, particularly in S form. This version’s 375bhp twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 – paired with a smooth, rapid-fire dual-clutch automatic gearbox – not only gives the relatively compact Macan lusty performance but also sounds sweet.
Where the Macan shines brightest, though, is along a winding road. With precise, ideally weighted steering and impeccable poise, it’s more rewarding for the driver than any rival. Even so, it’s no bone-shaker, with a well-controlled ride, especially with optional adaptive air suspension fitted.
While the Macan is classy inside, you don’t get a lot of space for your money; it’s relatively tight for adults in the back seats and nowhere near as practical as the Land Rover Defender. The S isn’t badly equipped, coming with leatherette and suede-like seat coverings and heated front seats, but you’ll still want to add options. We’d definitely recommend the air suspension for the best balance of comfort and handling. Of course, it’s still not a sports car, but you can tell it shares some DNA with one.
