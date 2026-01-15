Had Sir Isaac Newton driven the Porsche Cayenne S before he defined his laws of motion and gravity, he probably would have rethought the physics involved. You see, despite the fact that it weighs more than 2.2 tonnes, it’s astonishingly agile and far better to drive than rivals such as the Range Rover Sport.

Okay, its height means it isn’t quite as nimble as our category winner, but you still enjoy immense traction from its four-wheel drive system and minimal body lean through corners – especially if you add adaptive air suspension.