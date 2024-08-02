Best used cars for learner drivers
Costs for new drivers are spiralling, so we reveal the best used cars for learners that have group three insurance or lower, and can be purchased for £10,000 or less...
Nowadays, it feels like the odds are stacked against new drivers, especially the younger ones. Regardless of how much they have to pay – or indeed how long they have to wait – for their driving lessons and tests, it’s the sky-high cost of insuring a car that puts most teenagers off driving.
As such, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable used cars in low insurance groups. All of them are in insurance group three or lower and most can be had for less than £10,000, so they should be perfectly suited to novice drivers trying to get on the roads.
If you're interested in finding any of the cars mentioned here, head over to What Car?'s used car deals pages to find lots of cars listed for sale at a great price.
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
