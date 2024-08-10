The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars

Model Acenta 39kWh | List price £28,995| 36k/3yr resale value £6425 | Price drop £22,570 | Retained value 22.16%

The Nissan Leaf was one of the founding fathers of the electric car class, and it's still worth considering if you want to go green.

There are two versions to choose from, with 39kWh models offering a range of up to 168 miles, and 59kwh models managing 239 miles between charges. It's the former version we're looking at here, which managed 128 miles from a full charge in our real-world range test – less than the Fiat 500.

Neither version of the Leaf does well in terms of depreciation, but it's the former which will have the bigger drop in value over three years of ownership – especially if you also choose entry-level Acenta trim.

At least the Leaf's precise steering allows you to place the car exactly where you want it on the road, and there's a decent amount of space in the boot for your luggage.

Read our full Nissan Leaf review