Best used city cars
Best used city cars

City cars are small, agile, cheerful and – if you buy one used – tremendously good value. Here we name our top 10 favourites...

Mark Pearson
Published13 August 2024
Best used city cars
Used small cars
Used Peugeot 108 14-present
Used Peugeot 108 14-present
Fiat 500 2020 front tracking
Fiat 500 2020 RHD dashboard
Toyota Aygo 2014-present front corner
Toyota Aygo 2014-present interior
Used Ford Ka+ front
Used Ford Ka+ dash
Used Suzuki Celerio front
Used Suzuki Celerio dash
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present)
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present)
Used Seat Mii front cornering
Used Seat Mii dash
Used Volkswagen Up
Volkswagen Up - interior
Used Hyundai i10 front tracking
Used Hyundai i10 dashboard - 69-plate car
Used Skoda Citigo front
Used Skoda Citigo 12-present
Not only are city cars smaller than your average car, but they also keep motoring costs manageable too. You'll find they have lower insurance groups and fuel consumption, and cheaper overall buying and running costs. They can serve anyone from young drivers to urban commuters admirably.

Sadly, city cars are a dying breed bought new, but the good news is they are still extensively available on the used market, and there are lots of great options whatever your budget. Here, we've brought together 10 of the best used city cars.

