NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used electric cars for less than £25,000
slideshow

Best used electric cars for less than £25,000

Electric cars don't come cheap, but you can get a great one for a bargain price if you buy used...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published12 February 2025
Best used electric cars for less than £25,000
Top 10 used electric cars
Used MercedesEQC 2019-present front cornering
Used Mercedes EQC 2019-2024 interior
Used MG5 EV front right driving
Used MG5 interior dashboard
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior dashboard
Kia EV6 2023 nose
Kia EV6 dashboard
Used Cupra Born 2022-present front cornering
Used Cupra Born 2022-present interior dashboard
Used Peugeot e-208 front
Used Peugeot e-208 dashboard
Volkswagen ID.3 front cornering
Volkswagen ID.3 2022 interior dashboard
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering
Used Skoda Enyaq iV 2022 interior dashboard
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 front cornering
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 dashboard
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present front cornering
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present interior
Image 1 of 21

You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has grown enormously. 

Buying a new electric car can still cost rather a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy one used, where you can dip your toes in the future without spending a fortune. 

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites for less than £25,000. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all of them have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist on a budget. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Juke
Best of

The cheapest car lease deals available today

Luxury car tax explained
Advice

What is the luxury car tax supplement? Expensive car VED explained

Mini Cooper side static
News

New colours and kit available for latest Mini models

Audi Q4 e-tron front left static
News

Longer range for revised entry-level Audi Q4 e-tron

bmw-x3-volvo-xc60-most-reliable-diesel-cars
Feature

Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable diesel cars

most-reliable-petrol-cars-vw-t-cross-skoda-kamiq
Slideshow

Most and least reliable petrol cars

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT