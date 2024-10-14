NEW REVIEWS:

Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Best used family cars for less than £10,000

Have you got £10,000 to spend on a used family car? You might be surprised to find out what you can afford...

Oliver Young
Published14 October 2024
Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000
Kia Ceed
Kia Ceed interior
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback (17-present)
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback (17-present)
Used Honda Civic 17-present
Used Honda Civic 17-present
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
2020 Ford Focus front action
2020 Ford Focus dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Skoda Scala front - red
Skoda Scala interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present
Used Audi A3 13-present
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Lexus CT front three quarters
The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or maybe a pram in the boot.  

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new class and size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000. Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

