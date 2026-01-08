Best used family cars for less than £5000

The family hatchback is the stalwart of Britain’s roads. While family SUVs and MPVs have taken huge chunks out of their territory in recent years, British families still like traditional family cars such as the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

If you’ve got £5000 to spend on a used one though, it isn’t easy to work out which is the best one for you. To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the classifieds and separated the wheat from the chaff to find the best cheap family cars out there.

If you're buying at this price level, remember that condition is king, so check any potential purchase and its history carefully. When viewing a used car, always follow our used car buying checklist

