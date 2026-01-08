Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £5000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £5000

What's the best used family car if you've got a budget of £5000? We've rounded up our top 10 favourites...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published08 January 2026
Best used family cars for less than £5000
Used family cars for £5k
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17 front
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17 dash
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 front corner
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present dashboard
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Used Ford Focus 2011-2018 front
Used Ford Focus 2011-2018 dash
Image 1 of 21

The family hatchback is the stalwart of Britain’s roads. While family SUVs and MPVs have taken huge chunks out of their territory in recent years, British families still like traditional family cars such as the Ford FocusVauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

If you’ve got £5000 to spend on a used one though, it isn’t easy to work out which is the best one for you. To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the classifieds and separated the wheat from the chaff to find the best cheap family cars out there.

If you're buying at this price level, remember that condition is king, so check any potential purchase and its history carefully. When viewing a used car, always follow our used car buying checklist

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Volvo EX60 render
News

2026 Volvo EX60 to become UK's longest-range EV

Learner driving having a lesson
Feature

Should you still learn to drive in a manual car?

Best used 4x4s for less than £15,000
Best of

Best used 4x4s for less than £15,000

COTY shortlist tiled 2026
News

What Car? Car of the Year Award 2026 contenders revealed

Geely Starray EM-i teaser front static
News

New Geely Starray EM-i to arrive this year as sub-£30k plug-in hybrid SUV

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Best of

Best-selling cars in the UK: more than two million new cars hit the roads in 2025

Also consider