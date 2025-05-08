Complete the 2025 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Best used luxury cars for £10,000
slideshow

Lavish interiors, cushy rides and limo-esque space are the calling cards of great luxury cars. With just £10k to play with, here are our top 10 recommendations...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published08 May 2025
Used Range Rover 2002-2013 front static
Range Rover (02 - 13)
Used Volkswagen Touareg 2010-2018 front driving
Used Volkswagen Touareg 10-18
Used BMW X5 2007-2013 front driving
BMW X5 (07 - 13)
Used Audi Q7 2006-2015
Audi Q7 (06 - 15)
Used Jaguar XF saloon 2015-2024 front cornering
Used Jaguar XF 2015-2024 interior
Used Audi A6 2011-2018 front cornering
Used Audi A6 11-present
Used Mercedes E-Class 2009-2016 front driving
Used Mercedes E-Class Coupe 2009-2017
Used Jaguar XJ
Used Jaguar XJ 2011-2019 dash
Used Mercedes S-Class 2006-2013 front driving
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 06-13
BMW 5 Series Saloon (10-17)
BMW 5 Series Saloon (10-17)
If you have a budget of £10,000 to spend on a brand new car, your options, quite literally, are zero. The used market is a very different story, though, with even luxury cars (and a few luxury SUVs) available for that aforementioned amount of cash.  

Sure, they won't be the latest, flashiest cars in the class – for instance, they might ask you to put up with some dated tech. However, you'll struggle to find such reasonably priced opulence anywhere else. Our top 10 recommendations are as follows – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Also consider

