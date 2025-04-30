What is car refinancing? Could it help lower your monthly payments?

Pros and cons of car refinancing

Advantages of car refinancing

- You could reduce your monthly payments significantly

- If your credit rating has improved since you took out your previous finance agreement, you could access better rates

- You can borrow to cover the cost of your optional final payment (also known as a balloon payment) on a PCP, meaning you can keep your car without having to pay a large lump sum in one go

Disadvantages of car refinancing

- A refinancing deal may not necessarily be any better than your current one, especially when interest rates are fluctuating

- Increasing the length of your loan can mean paying more interest overall

- Car refinancing deals are secured on the car, meaning if you stop making payments, the car can be repossessed. While unsecured personal loans aren’t secured against the car, they may attract higher interest rates as a result

- You may be hit with an early repayment fee if you refinance before the end of your current deal

- It can be difficult to secure refinancing if you have a worse credit score than when you took out the original finance, or if your car is in negative equity

What do I need to refinance my car?

Each lender will have their own set of criteria to process a car refinancing application, but as a rule of thumb you’ll need:

- To be at least 18 years old

- To have lived in the UK for at least three years, and be able to provide proof of your current and previous addresses

- Proof of your identify, such as a passport or driving licence

- Your car’s details, including the make, model and registration number, plus its current mileage

- Proof of insurance; it’s likely the lender will require you to have fully-comprehensive cover

- A letter from your current provider outlining the settlement amount and how long the agreement has to run

- Your bank details

- You employment details, typically covering the last three years

