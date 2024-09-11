Can I hand my car back if I can no longer afford the monthly finance payments?

It’s always important to make sure you can afford the monthly repayments before you buy a car on finance, but the rising cost of living means that circumstances can change, meaning some people can find themselves in financial difficulty.

If you’ve bought a car on finance and found that you can no longer afford the monthly repayments then it is sometimes possible to cancel the contract and hand the car back to the finance company without having to pay a penalty.

However, your ability to do so depends on the type of finance you have taken out and how much money you have already paid off.