The 12 best used Porsches you can buy
The 12 best used Porsches you can buy

A Porsche is a dream car for many, but some used examples are surprisingly affordable. To prove it, here are the best used Porsches for every budget...

Published11 April 2024

It’s no secret that Porsches are among the most valuable and sought-after cars, both new and used. The brand is consistently creating masterful driving experiences, along with captivating designs and luxurious interiors. As such, Porsche has built itself a strong following among generations of drivers.  

Despite this, not all of its models are stratospherically expensive to buy, especially if you focus on what the used market has to offer. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had on some extremely desirable Porsches, meaning one could find its way on to your driveway for reasonable money. 

Even less than £10,000 is enough to put you in an example in great condition. However, to account for a wider range of budgets, we've put together a list of the best used models for £20,000, £30,000 and £50,000, but we'll start at £10,000. You'll find sports cars, as well as SUVs, on this list. 

Best used Porsches for £10,000

3. Porsche Cayenne (2003-2010)

Porsche Cayenne front cornering

Like its following generations, the original, 2003-2010 Porsche Cayenne may share a mechanical basis with a VW Touareg, but you'll find the Cayenne drives with a lot more verve – more than most sub-£10,000 SUVs, actually. This is a proper 4x4, too, so it doesn't just impress on the road, but in the rough stuff as well. 

We found: 2006 Porsche Cayenne 3.2 V6, 67,000 miles, £8950

2. Porsche 944

Porsche 944 driving

The Porsche 944 is one of the best bargain classic Porsches out there: its poise and balance in the bends is commendable, even decades after it first hit the market. The problem is people are cottoning on to the 944's joys and prices are picking up, so buy one quick before they climb out of reach. In fact, most examples with less than 100,000 miles on the clock have now exceeded our budget. 

We found: 1985 Porsche 944 2.5 Lux, 118,000 miles, £5000

1. Porsche Boxster (1996-2004)

Porsche Boxster S front driving

The first-gen, 1996-2004 Porsche Boxster quickly became one of its maker’s great success stories – some might even go so far as to say that it saved the company. It's immense fun to drive and, to an extent, brought Porsche motoring to the masses. Today, it’s one of the best performance car bargains around and, like all three cars on this page, well worth snapping up before it reaches fully fledged classic status.

We found: 2004 Porsche Boxster, 57,900 miles, £6995

