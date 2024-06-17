LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used small cars for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used small cars for less than £10,000

Small doesn’t have to mean stingy, and cheap really can be cheerful, as these fantastic used small cars prove...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published17 June 2024
Best used small cars for less than £10,000
Used small cars
Toyota Yaris front
Toyota Yaris dash
Used Renault Clio Hatchback (13 - present)
Used Renault Clio Hatchback (13 - present)
Seat Ibiza front three-quarters
Seat Ibiza dashboard
Mini Hatch front cornering
Mini Hatch dashboard
Honda Jazz front three-quarters
Honda Jazz dashboard
Dacia Sandero front driving
Dacia Sandero dashboard
Suzuki Swift front cornering
Suzuki Swift interior dashboard
Volkswagen Polo front - 19 plate
Used Volkswagen Polo 18-present
Skoda Fabia front
Skoda Fabia dash
Used Ford Fiesta (17-present) long term test review
ford-fiesta-2021-dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Small cars are the jacks of all trades. They can be a hoot to drive, they can be compact premium vehicles, ideal for congested city streets, and they can be reliable, good-value transport serving as a second family car.

Deciding which used version to buy can be daunting, though, because of the sheer diversity of what’s available today. For example, for our self-imposed £10,000 budget, you could go for an evergreen such as the Seat Ibiza or splash out on something more fashionable such as the Audi A1 or Mini.

Rest assured, there’s something for everyone and our list aims to reflect this.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest small cars 2024

Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested

More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the model to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureJonty Stood With Renault Clio

Renault Clio long-term test

In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day

New car group tests >
FeatureCitroen C3 with Toyota Aygo X and Dacia Sandero on moors

Britain's best cheap new cars tested

Over the course of a 600-mile road trip, we finds out whether Citroën, Dacia or Toyota makes Britain’s best cheap car

News and advice
Dacia Sandero Stepway driving with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway for £174 per month

Mini Cooper five-door hatchback blue front static
News

New Mini Cooper five-door: small car gets petrol power and extra practicality

Volkswagen ID 1 renderingm front static
News

New Volkswagen ID 1 electric car previewed, plus the other EVs coming soon

Best small cars 2024
Slideshow

Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested

Clio on the Channel Tunnel
Feature

Renault Clio long-term test: report 3

Jonty really enjoys his Clio
Feature

Renault Clio long-term test: report 2

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO