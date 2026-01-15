You can consider the Skoda Elroq to be like the Easyjet of its class: sure, you can pay less for some of its competitors, but the slightly higher outlay is worth it for the much better experience it provides.

The Elroq’s standard equipment list alone helps to justify the extra you’d spend over an MG S5. You see, even the entry-level 60 SE L comes with goodies such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and built-in sat-nav.