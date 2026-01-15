Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best family electric SUV for value
An electric family SUV must possess a raft of practical features, be good to drive and cheap to run. But here we're focusing on the car which also majors on value for money...
Skoda Elroq 60 SE L
You can consider the Skoda Elroq to be like the Easyjet of its class: sure, you can pay less for some of its competitors, but the slightly higher outlay is worth it for the much better experience it provides.
The Elroq’s standard equipment list alone helps to justify the extra you’d spend over an MG S5. You see, even the entry-level 60 SE L comes with goodies such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and built-in sat-nav.
It’s not like Skoda has had to compromise in other areas to support such generosity, either. You still get a 265-mile official range, which beats the 211 miles of the entry-level S5, although it’s more than 100 miles down on what the pricier Smart #5 offers. What’s more, the Elroq’s ride is among the comfiest in the class, striking a fine balance between suppleness and control.
Inside, the Elroq doesn’t feel as plush as the #5, but there’s a fine mix of materials and certainly more soft-touch areas than in the S5. In fact, thanks to the Elroq’s sensible price, you could even upgrade to the optional Lodge interior without breaking the bank, adding two-tone faux leather and contrasting orange seatbelts.
