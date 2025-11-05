Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £20,000

Whether you're after something sensible, something stylish or just a great all-rounder, £20k opens up a raft of nearly new buys in the family car class...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published05 November 2025
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
Used family cars for £20k
Used Vauxhall Astra 2022-present front cornering grey
Used Vauxhall Astra 2022-present behind the wheel
Used Skoda Octavia 2020-present nose
Used Skoda Octavia 2020-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf Mk8 2020-present front tracking gold
Used Volkswagen Golf Mk8 2020-present interior dashboard
Used Audi A3 2020-present front
Used Audi A3 2020-present dash
Used Mercedes A-Class 18-pres front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A250 AMG Line Premium auto - interior
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present front - red
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present interior
Used Cupra Born 2022-present front cornering
Used Cupra Born 2022-present interior dashboard
Used BMW 1 Series 2019-present front tracking
Used BMW 1 Series 2019-present interior
Used Ford Focus 2018-present front action
Used Ford Focus 2018-present dashboard
Used Toyota Corolla 2019-present front
Used Toyota Corolla 2019-present dash
Image 1 of 21

Once upon a time, buying a used family car meant ending up with a humdrum hatchback with zero kerb appeal.

Happily, those days are long gone. There’s so much choice on the used family car market these days that you’re bound to find something that will give you the practicality, reliability and space that you need combined with the style, comfort and quality feel that you want. 

But which one is best for you? To help you find the right car, we've ranked our top 10 favourites.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
BMW 1 Series front right driving main
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a BMW 1 Series from £311 per month

Best family cars
Slideshow

Best family cars 2025: top choices for you and your children

Peugeot e-308 front driving
News

New Peugeot 308 and e-308 get longer electric range - and a £30k price tag

most-reliable-family-cars-toyota_corolla_and_honda_civic
Slideshow

The most and least reliable family cars

Vauxhall Astra PHEV front driving
News

New Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid gets longer range for £36k

Toyota Corolla concept front static
News

New Toyota Corolla concept: best-selling family car gets radical transformation

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT