The safest cars on sale in 2025 - the latest crash tests
The safest cars on sale in 2025 - the latest crash tests

64 new models have been tested so far in 2025 by Euro NCAP. We reveal how they fared and if they’ve made it into our top 10...

Jack Mortimer
Published11 November 2025
The safest cars on sale in 2025 - the latest crash tests
Euro NCAP has put over 60 new cars through its rigorous crash and safety testing regime, with an impressive 47 gaining the highest possible rating of five stars. 

Overhauled in 2023, the latest test criteria includes not only front and side impact crash tests, but also how well each model can detect and avoid collisions with motorcyclists and vulnerable road users in various scenarios. Euro NCAP also tests a wide range of systems which fall under the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) banner, plus night-time tests of active safety functions.

Out of the 64 models tested so far in 2025, seven have scored high enough marks to be included in our top 10. Most impressively, the Tesla Model 3 is now the safest new car on the market, with a score of 359 out of 400. In its latest safety tests, the Model 3 particularly excelled for assistance technology, gaining a score of 87%.

The Smart #5 ranked second with an overall score of 357 out of 400, whereas the Firefly EV (a Chinese electric hatchback set to arrive to the UK market before the end of 2025), MG IM5, MG IM6, Polestar 3 and Zeekr X also scored high enough marks to feature in the top 10.

It hasn’t all been good news, though. The MG3’s crash test raised concerns when a fault with the driver’s seat latching mechanism failed, causing the seat to twist during the frontal offset crash test. Euro NCAP stated that it’s the first time they’ve encountered the fault since they began testing cars in 1997, and gave the MG3 a ‘poor’ score for protection to the driver’s right leg. However, since the current testing system doesn’t account for a reduction in such a situation, the MG3 still scored four stars overall. In a statement, MG reassured customers the issue is being investigated and the latching system will be improved.

Here, we list the top 10 safest cars that are either on sale now, or coming soon.

