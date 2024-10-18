Cupra Formentor long-term test

While you can get the Formentor with a range of purely petrol engines, some of which have fuel-saving mild hybrid technology, I’ve gone for one of the plug-in hybrids instead. There are two options, and I’ve gone for the most powerful setup, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 268bhp total. And that’s enough to haul my Formentor to motorway speeds in 7.2sec – faster than most family SUV rivals.

Then there’s the official 72-mile electric range. Granted, I’m seeing closer to 45 miles in real-world conditions, but that’s still enough to tackle most of my commutes to and from the What Car? office without using a drop of fuel.

In time, that frugality should prove to be good news for my bank balance, because I’m shortly to move to a new flat which – thanks to a conveniently-placed balcony overlooking my allocated parking space – I’ll be able to charge the Formentor’s 25.8kWh battery.

Until then, I’m at the mercy of the local public charging infrastructure, which varies wildly in terms of both reliability and price. It pays to keep the Formentor charged up, though, because even though I’ll not get close to the official fuel economy figure of 565mpg, I am noticing big differences between when the battery can help out, and when it can’t.