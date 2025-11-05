Cupra Terramar long-term test

And it’s this thinking that’s led me to my latest car – a Cupra Terramar. That’s because while a Porsche Macan might be the sports SUV I’d choose with my heart, my sensible head tells me the Terramar might just be the better everyday purchase.

It’s certainly a looker, I think you’ll agree. And even though I’m in the first days of ownership, several people have already mistaken it for a Macan. With a pointy, aggressive front end, that’s not surprising. And I don’t think people recognise the distinctive badge yet, either.

I cover around 20,000 miles a year, so running costs are high on my list of priorities, which is why I’ve plumped for a plug-in hybrid version. It blends a 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor and a battery with a usable capacity of around 20kWh. As a PHEV, it has some big boots to fill since the passing of my old Mercedes E300de, but the official 72-mile electric range goes a long way to ease the mourning.

That’s not quite enough to get me to the office, but I’ll be making full use of the Terramar’s hybrid model to eke out the electricity to assist the engine for as long as possible. And the battery means I can easily charge it from flat to full using cheaper off-peak power. But to do this I have to schedule manually – the Terramar and my EO Mini Pro 3 home EV charger isn’t a combination which is currently supported through my Octopus Intelligent Go EV tariff. Not a massive problem in the grand scheme of things, but it just required a little more hoop jumping.