Every type of speed camera in the UK

Image 1 of 18

In the UK, around 7000 speed cameras are dotted around the road network. While you may be familiar with some of them, there are more than 14 different types of cameras that are currently in use.

As the Government and local authorities look to reduce the number of collisions, injuries and deaths on UK roads, the number of cameras on the road network is only set to increase – and as you’ll see, they’re not just designed to catch speeders.

So, what are the different types of speed cameras in the UK? Below, we give an overview of each type, which includes key details on how they work and how to spot them. We’ll also explain where the technology is going and how it might impact you, your driving licence and your wallet.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile