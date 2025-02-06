Government launches study into LED headlights following dazzling concerns
Public safety concerns have prompted the new study that could result in a ban on LED bulbs...
The Government is looking into “potential countermeasures” to address public safety concerns surrounding bright headlights, Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department for Transport, Lilian Greenwood has confirmed.
Responding to a query from an MP in January, Ms Greenwood said: “Noting increased public concern about headlamp glare, [the] government has commissioned independent research to better understand the root causes and develop potential countermeasures.
“This work is underway and due to deliver in summer 2025; it will include real-world assessment of glare on a broad range of road types and scenarios including country roads.”
The comments come after Labour’s confirmation in September 2024 that the study into headlight dazzling originally proposed by the previous Conservative government will still go ahead under the new leadership.
Bright headlights are a growing cause of concern for road users, with 91% of drivers reporting that they have been dazzled while driving, according to figures from the RAC. Its data also shows that 85% of those affected believe the problem is getting worse.
However, finding a solution to the issues surrounding bright headlights is much more complex than simply banning LED bulbs, according to industry experts. They state that, although there has been an increase in vehicles fitted with full LED headlight systems, other factors also contribute to headlight glare.
Henry Bisson, marketing director for bulb manufacturer Ring Automotive, cited the most common reason for glare as inconsiderate drivers, who don’t dip their headlights from high to low beam at the correct times.
He added: “Another cause is misalignment. If a bulb hasn’t been fitted correctly and is not set in the right position in the headlight unit, it can dazzle oncoming vehicles rather than put light on the road as intended.”
Some drivers also blame vehicles that sit higher on the roads, in particular SUVs, which accounted for 33% of all vehicle registrations in 2024, making it the most popular vehicle class. Six out of 10 drivers of hatchbacks, estates and saloons blamed taller vehicles for causing headlight glare.
Problems can also be caused by drivers who buy unsuitable replacement bulbs for their cars from online marketplaces. While the LED systems car makers use in their vehicles have been homologated with the headlamp units and are road legal, many of the LED bulbs available online have not, and they should not be used on public roads. These bulbs also often manage to make it through MOT tests, despite not complying with regulations.
However, online marketplaces are unregulated, so a ban on aftermarket LED bulbs is unlikely to stop people buying them online.
Why are headlights dazzling more drivers?
The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of LED, rather than traditional halogen bulbs, creates a more intense and focused beam. LED lights produce an intense beam of white-blue light that some people’s eyes can struggle to deal with, whereas halogen bulbs produce a more yellowy light that isn’t as harsh.
Another issue with LEDs is that if the headlight lenses get dirty this could cause light to refract and point in the wrong direction, so it’s important to wash your car’s headlights regularly.
The issue of headlight glare can be exacerbated by the height of a vehicle; a large SUV will sit higher on the road and potentially dazzle drivers of smaller, lower vehicles. While the incoming legislation on automatic levelling for headlights will lessen the problem of dazzling headlights on the newest vehicles, it won’t address the issues drivers have with older vehicles.
RAC research suggests that in some cases drivers could be inadvertently causing glare, either by not adjusting their lights correctly, or by having badly-aligned lights. Forty-seven per cent of drivers either never adjust their car headlights up or down when carrying different loads, or don’t do it regularly enough. It recommends asking to have the angle of your car’s headlights checked when you get it serviced to ensure the beam is being directed properly.
What should you do if you are dazzled by headlights?
If you are affected by headlight glare there are some things you can do to mitigate the effects.
If you wear glasses to drive you could get a pair with an anti-glare coating that will dull down the light from headlights so it’s not so dazzling.
Many newer cars have self-dimming rear view mirrors, which will adjust to reduce glare. You can also adjust your rear view mirror yourself if a vehicle behind you is causing glare.
If you are dazzled by the lights of an oncoming vehicle, look to the left of the road away from the direction of the lights, and slow down, but don’t let your vehicle swerve across the road. Don’t close your eyes or put your car’s lights on high-beam headlights because that could cause the other driver to swerve and have an accident.
