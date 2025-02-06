Government launches study into LED headlights following dazzling concerns

The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of LED, rather than traditional halogen bulbs, creates a more intense and focused beam. LED lights produce an intense beam of white-blue light that some people’s eyes can struggle to deal with, whereas halogen bulbs produce a more yellowy light that isn’t as harsh.

Another issue with LEDs is that if the headlight lenses get dirty this could cause light to refract and point in the wrong direction, so it’s important to wash your car’s headlights regularly.

The issue of headlight glare can be exacerbated by the height of a vehicle; a large SUV will sit higher on the road and potentially dazzle drivers of smaller, lower vehicles. While the incoming legislation on automatic levelling for headlights will lessen the problem of dazzling headlights on the newest vehicles, it won’t address the issues drivers have with older vehicles.

RAC research suggests that in some cases drivers could be inadvertently causing glare, either by not adjusting their lights correctly, or by having badly-aligned lights. Forty-seven per cent of drivers either never adjust their car headlights up or down when carrying different loads, or don’t do it regularly enough. It recommends asking to have the angle of your car’s headlights checked when you get it serviced to ensure the beam is being directed properly.

What should you do if you are dazzled by headlights?

If you are affected by headlight glare there are some things you can do to mitigate the effects.