Government pledges £27 billion to fix England’s motorways

The UK Government has announced a £27 billion investment into fixing the Strategic Road Network, aiming to “upgrade and future-proof” England’s motorways and major A-roads.

Dubbed the Road Investment Strategy 3 (RIS3), the plan will be spread across five years and will fund major schemes that will resurface roads, fix potholes and replace worn-out stretches of motorway. It will focus on around 5600 miles of road managed by National Highways, and a portion of the funding will be used to renew existing roads and support schemes on local roads.

The projects include transforming the A66 between Cumbria and North Yorkshire from a single carriageway to a dual carriageway between the M6 and A1(M) junctions, renewing ageing bridges on the M6 and adding funds to the private investment for the new Lower Thames Crossing, which will connect Kent and Essex through a tunnel under the River Thames in an attempt to ease pressure on the Dartford Crossing.