Nationwide local maintenance funding currently sits at £1.6 billion, but according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance, the bill to fix the pothole crisis stands at £17bn. Alarmingly, more than half of the local roads in England and Wales have less than 15 years’ life, and of these, 34,600 miles may only last a further five years.

In March 2025, local councils were told to report on their road maintenance progress and indicate how they would spend the funding, or risk losing a share of £125m.

AA president, Edmund King, said fixing potholes is the "top transport demand" for 96% of its members, and hopes the new ratings system will promote "more proactive and permanent repairs".

Head of Policy at the RAC, Simon Williams, welcomed the move, but said road maintenance was a postcode lottery: "While there are examples of good road maintenance practice taking place, this isn't consistent across the country and means drivers have for too long been left with substandard roads.

"We hope this initiative, plus the promise of longer-term funding for councils to allow them to plan and carry out much-needed preventative maintenance, means we're finally on the way to having smoother, better roads."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "We've put our money where our mouth is, increasing the funding for local highway authorities with £7.3bn to fix roads and given them the long-term certainty they have been asking for. Now it's over to them to spend the money wisely, and for the first time we are making sure the public can see how well councils are doing in delivering the improvements they want to see in their local area.”