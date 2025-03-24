Councils told to solve Britain’s pothole crisis

However, as one official explained, merely filling potholes isn’t a long term fix. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, Lucy Nethsingha, said: “Our roads are like a worn out pair of trousers, you can keep fixing the holes, but what you actually need is a new pair of trousers – or in this case a proper resurfacing.”

By the end of June 2025, councils must detail on their websites how much they’re spending, how many potholes they have filled, what percentage of their roads are in what condition, and how they are minimising disruption.

They will also need to show how they are spending more in long-term preventative programmes and have plans to counter increasingly wetter winters, which can quicken the appearance of potholes. By the end of October, they must show they are listening to feedback from the local community by reporting potholes online.

Nethsingha said that the funding is “nowhere near the amount that is needed,” and today’s announcement implies that local authorities are not spending well. It is understood that funding withheld from councils which fail to comply will be reallocated to those which do.

“It's not clear that there is extra money coming as a result of this announcement. There’s extra red tape and I don't think that's going to be helpful,” Nethsingha said.

The transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: "After years of neglect we’re tackling the pothole plague, building vital roads and ensuring every penny is delivering results for the taxpayer.”