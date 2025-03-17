Pothole backlog in England and Wales soars to £17bn due to lack of funding

Poor road conditions have been blamed on the inefficient structure of funding, which sees local authorities attempt to quickly remedy the situation with short-term cash injections followed by long periods of cuts and underfunding.

“There needs to be a complete change in mindset away from short-term to longer term funding commitments,” said AIA Chair, David Giles.

“Local authorities do their best with the resources available. Nevertheless, they have told us they need their budgets to more than double for the next five to 10 years if they are going to be able to address the backlog of repairs.”

The survey revealed that an extra £7.4m in funding for each authority last year would have been required to reach targets for road conditions and maintain them for the future.

The AIA is calling on the Government to address funding for local roads in its Comprehensive Spending Review, which is due to conclude in spring, with a minimum five-year plan and a substantial increase in investment.

Local Government Association Transport Spokesperson, Cllr Adam Hug, said: “The funding increase in the last Budget was positive and must now be followed by a commitment in the Spending Review to a long-term financial package to tackle this backlog and put it into reverse.”

It’s evident that short-term funding and quick fixes such as filling potholes only provides a temporary improvement for road conditions, with roads continuing to be damaged by cold weather and heavy traffic year-on-year. Increased investment into long-term solutions and completely resurfacing roads is needed for the future reliability of the network.