How Audi proves plug-in hybrids are more than just stepping stones

Believe it or not, the world’s first hybrid car was invented way back in 1899. Yes, you read that right. It was developed by Ferdinand Porsche, and while it did feature a petrol engine and a couple of electric motors, its setup was more akin to a range-extender than a true parallel hybrid. Regardless, it was trailblazing stuff.

Despite its technical brilliance, however, this newfangled powertrain failed to gain real traction. Aside from a few flashes of renewed interest in the 1910s and the 1970s – the latter fuelled by a global oil crisis – it wasn’t until the late 1990s, nearly a century after its invention, that mass-market interest in hybridisation resurfaced.

Fast forward to today, and hybrids, particularly plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), have become a dominant force on our roads – and there’s a very clear reason why. As the automotive world hurtles toward full electrification, PHEVs have become the perfect bridge for those not quite ready to make the leap, combining the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys with near-silent, zero-emission electric driving for everyday trips.