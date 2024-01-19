Lexus RZ long-term review
24 January 2024 – The Lexus RZ mucks in
I wouldn't make a terribly good explorer. As much as I love the great outdoors, I never want to be too far from my luxuries. When my wife and I go camping in our favourite spot in Cornwall, we take an italian Bialetti coffee maker to ensure a really good brew when we need it, we sip on fine single malt while warming by the camp fire, and it so happens that a good local chinese takeaway will deliver to our campsite. It's with a view towards embracing the great outdoors without scrimping on luxury that I chose my new long term review car – a Lexus RZ electric SUV.
My corner of Essex rewards the intrepid more than much of the county. There are lots of intriguing country lanes that unlock pleasing vistas if you take the trouble to venture down them, but they're not always in the best condition. Generally, they're more pothole than paving and they tend to get buried under leaf fall, which – in the spring – decomposes into a slippery porridge-like material that poses a slip hazard to walkers and has many a car spinning its wheels in vain. What you really need is four wheel drive and a set of big tyres to shrug off the craters and quagmire, and that's what the RZ has.
Unlike the closely related Subaru Solterra, the RZ isn't claimed to have any genuine off-road capability, but I won't be asking it to try. What I demand is that it takes me to those hidden beauty spots that lurk at the end of weather-worn tracks. The Solterra, though, doesn't pretend to be as luxurious as the RZ, and mine – in range-topping Takumi trim – is the rambling equivalent of silk-lined hiking trousers and electrically heated gloves.
It isn't cheap – far from it, in fact. My vanity drove me to tick the Bi-tone paint option box (£1100), because the RZ's Sonic Copper and Black livery makes what I reckon is a pretty handsome car look even more striking, but it also brings the price to £75,100 (although our New Car Deals service affords a tasty discount). Fortunately, that's the only factory-fitted option that can threaten the RZ buyer's finances; various dealer-fit accessories are offered, including a towing pack for £700, but then again the RZ Takumi is well-enough equipped that any more add-ons would be to gild the lily.
In fact, it gives me virtually every luxury feature I could think of, and some that I never imagined. Not only are the front seats heated and cooled (passengers in the back make do merely with heating) and the steering wheel heated, but the panoramic glass sunroof goes magically opaque at the touch of a button, too, keeping the sun's rays under control. What's more, it offers front-seat passengers a radiant infra-red heating system that acts as if a woollen blanket has been draped over your lap. This strikes me as a very clever bit of thinking, because staying warm in an electric car can present a problem if you're concerned about the range-sapping effects of turning the heating on.
I like electric cars. My previous BYD Atto 3 served up a quiet smoothness that very few combustion-engined cars can equal, and I wanted more of the same from its replacement. The RZ handily beats the Atto 3, too, when it comes to that other EV forte – performance. With its twin electric motors and 309bhp, it's said to sprint from 0-62mph in 5.6sec, and my few exploratory lunges thus far tend to support that claim. I'll not be doing that much, though; the RZ's official maximum range of 252 miles should just about suffice for my regular motorway commute from Mistley to Twickenham and back, but I can see a bit of self-restraint with the accelerator necessary to realise those figures.
Such mundane schleps aren't what I chose the RZ for, though. Every hour I spend on the M25, I hope to at least match in the countryside, and I feel good visiting areas of outstanding natural beauty in a car that doesn't emit noxious gases when it gets there. Pulling into a nature reserve, windows down and with no engine rumble to swamp the sound of the swooping swallows, is a joy. Let's see if the Lexus can keep me smiling.
Lexus RZ review
Read about more long-term test cars
