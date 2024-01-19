Lexus RZ long-term review

My corner of Essex rewards the intrepid more than much of the county. There are lots of intriguing country lanes that unlock pleasing vistas if you take the trouble to venture down them, but they're not always in the best condition. Generally, they're more pothole than paving and they tend to get buried under leaf fall, which – in the spring – decomposes into a slippery porridge-like material that poses a slip hazard to walkers and has many a car spinning its wheels in vain. What you really need is four wheel drive and a set of big tyres to shrug off the craters and quagmire, and that's what the RZ has.

Unlike the closely related Subaru Solterra, the RZ isn't claimed to have any genuine off-road capability, but I won't be asking it to try. What I demand is that it takes me to those hidden beauty spots that lurk at the end of weather-worn tracks. The Solterra, though, doesn't pretend to be as luxurious as the RZ, and mine – in range-topping Takumi trim – is the rambling equivalent of silk-lined hiking trousers and electrically heated gloves.