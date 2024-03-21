New Isuzu D-Max BEV electric pick-up truck to arrive next year

On sale: Late 2025 | Price from: £50,000 (est, excl. VAT)

Whether you're in the market for a small car or a large van, there are now plenty of electric choices which let you contribute to a healthier planet, as well as lowering your running costs. Pick-up trucks, however, have arguably been slow to catch on, because there are precious few electric models to choose from. And that's why the upcoming Isuzu D-Max BEV is big news indeed.

When it goes on sale – likely towards the end of 2025, though Isuzu says it will asses both market demand and the state of the UK's charging network before doing so – the D-Max BEV will be one of only two electric pick-up trucks available to buyers. The other is the Maxus T90EV, which we like for its green credentials, but its lack of four-wheel drive could be an issue if you need to travel off-road. Fortunately, the D-Max BEV will have permanent four-wheel drive as standard.