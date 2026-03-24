New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to offer seven seats for £47k
New plug-in hybrid SUV will come in both five- and seven-seat form...
On sale May Price from £46,995
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will arrive in May this year to lead the brand’s return to the UK market, and it’ll be available as a seven-seater for the first time.
Indeed, Mitsubishi will reintroduce its Outlander PHEV to the UK to mark the brand's revival after it pulled out of the market back in 2021. Technical details are thin on the ground, but it is confirmed that the Outlander will be powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors for four-wheel drive, and will have a total power output of more than 300bhp. That means it’ll be more powerful than the previous-generation Outlander that was on sale here, and will also be punchier than the Kia Sorento.
Likewise, range figures still have yet to be specified, but Mitsubishi claims the Outlander will be capable of covering more than 500 miles with the engine and battery working together. The version currently on sale in the US offers a 38-mile all-electric range – not quite as far as the 74 miles of the Volkswagen Tayron, but it’s more than the Hyundai Santa Fe's 33 miles.
Buyers will be able to choose between two trims: seven-seat Nativa and five-seat (but higher spec) Diamond. The seven-seater will take on the likes of the Santa Fe and Sorento, while the five-seat version will rival the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tayron. Both variants will come with Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, which offers seven driving modes to suit the environment you’re in.
The first examples of the new Mitsubishi Outlander will arrive in UK showrooms in May. Prices will start at £46,995 for the seven-seater, which puts the Outlander in line with the Kia Sorento, but undercuts the Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-80. Prices for the five-seat model haven’t yet been revealed.
Arriving at the same time as the Outlander will be the new Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck (pictured above), which will be powered by a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine, and will offer more punch than its predecessor. It’ll undercut the Toyota Hilux with a starting price of £36,295 (excl. VAT).
Upon its return to the UK, Mitsubishi's cars will be imported by Midlands-based International Motors, which is responsible for the sales and servicing of GWM, Isuzu and Subaru models in the UK.
There's no word yet on any further models Mitsubishi may pull from its global line-up outside of the two already announced, but we could see the electric Eclipse Cross make its way over here from the European market.
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