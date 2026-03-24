New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to offer seven seats for £47k

On sale May Price from £46,995

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will arrive in May this year to lead the brand’s return to the UK market, and it’ll be available as a seven-seater for the first time.

Indeed, Mitsubishi will reintroduce its Outlander PHEV to the UK to mark the brand's revival after it pulled out of the market back in 2021. Technical details are thin on the ground, but it is confirmed that the Outlander will be powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors for four-wheel drive, and will have a total power output of more than 300bhp. That means it’ll be more powerful than the previous-generation Outlander that was on sale here, and will also be punchier than the Kia Sorento.