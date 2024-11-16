New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: costs
Each of these SUVs can carry seven occupants, but which does it better? We embark on a space mission in a Nissan X-Trail and a Peugeot 5008...
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
With its complex hybrid technology, you might expect the Nissan X-Trail to be really efficient. However, the 37.8mpg it returned on our real-world economy route isn’t all that impressive.
The Peugeot 5008 returned a more respectable 44.7mpg on the same route – a difference that will save you around £975 in fuel costs over three years or 36,000 miles. In fact, even when you consider that the 5008 will cost more in servicing bills, its lower list price, lower fuel costs and slower predicted depreciation give you a substantial saving in long-term ownership costs.
The 5008 works out cheaper if you’re buying on PCP finance, too. On a three-year contract, with a limit of 10,000 miles per year and a £4550 deposit, the monthly repayments will be £561 for the 5008 and £623 for the X-Trail.
Both cars come well equipped, with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, heated front seats, heated steering wheels and powered tailgates, but the X-Trail goes farther by including heated outer second-row seats, a panoramic glass roof and a heated windscreen, all of which are extra or not available on the 5008.
Neither of these cars featured in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, but Peugeot ranked 19th (out of 31) in the overall brand league table, while Nissan was down in 28th place. If something does go wrong, both cars come with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, which is pretty standard in the class.
When it comes to safety, this pair can’t be directly compared, because the latest 5008 hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet and the previous model’s rating has expired, while the X-Trail was given a five-star rating back in 2021.
Both come with plenty of standard safety equipment, including automatic emergency braking (AEB) that can detect pedestrians and cyclists, plus lane-keeping assistance and a driver attention monitoring system. The X-Trail goes further with a rear cross-traffic alert and blindspot monitoring – items that come as part of a 360deg Vision & Drive Assist Pack (£600) in the 5008.
