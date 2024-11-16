New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: costs

With its complex hybrid technology, you might expect the Nissan X-Trail to be really efficient. However, the 37.8mpg it returned on our real-world economy route isn’t all that impressive.

The Peugeot 5008 returned a more respectable 44.7mpg on the same route – a difference that will save you around £975 in fuel costs over three years or 36,000 miles. In fact, even when you consider that the 5008 will cost more in servicing bills, its lower list price, lower fuel costs and slower predicted depreciation give you a substantial saving in long-term ownership costs.

The 5008 works out cheaper if you’re buying on PCP finance, too. On a three-year contract, with a limit of 10,000 miles per year and a £4550 deposit, the monthly repayments will be £561 for the 5008 and £623 for the X-Trail.

Both cars come well equipped, with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, heated front seats, heated steering wheels and powered tailgates, but the X-Trail goes farther by including heated outer second-row seats, a panoramic glass roof and a heated windscreen, all of which are extra or not available on the 5008.