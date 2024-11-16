NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: interiors
feature

New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: interiors

Each of these SUVs can carry seven occupants, but which does it better? We embark on a space mission in a Nissan X-Trail and a Peugeot 5008...

Peugeot 5008 dashboard
Author Avatar
by
Dan Jones
Published16 November 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Behind the wheel

Driving position, visibility, build quality

You sit high above the road in both of our competitors, but it’s slightly easier to get comfortable in the Nissan X-Trail, because its driver’s seat is electrically adjustable; that feature is available only in conjunction with Nappa leather seats (£1800)
in the 5008, and you have to go for range-topping GT trim, like ours.

Either way, both cars have sound driving positions with great forward visibility, thanks to their raised seats and fairly thin windscreen pillars. Rear visibility, meanwhile, is excellent in the Peugeot 5008 because of its huge rear windows and large cutouts in the rear pillars, whereas it’s blocked slightly by thick rear pillars in the X-Trail.

You’re unlikely to struggle to park either car, though; both come with front and rear parking sensors and rear-view cameras, with the X-Trail including a  360-degree overhead view (a £600 option in the 5008). You also get a handy switchable rear-view mirror in the X-Trail that can be changed to a camera feed at the flick of a switch – helpful when you’ve got passengers’ heads or high-stacked cargo blocking your view out of the back window.

Car deals
View all deals
Nissan X-Trail dashboard

The 5008’s interior looks striking; a minimalist dashboard layout is dominated by a wide, 21.0in display for the instruments and infotainment, and there’s a pleasing variety of materials, including widespread use of fabric on the dashboard, doors and centre console. It feels well built, too.

The X-Trail’s interior is much more conventional, but that’s not a bad thing. One of the main benefits is that you get plenty of physical dashboard and steering wheel controls; the knobs and buttons for adjusting the air-con system are much easier to operate while driving than the touchscreen-based controls in the 5008. You can’t knock the materials or build quality, either; the X-Trail feels even plusher than the 5008.

Infotainment systems

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008 touchscreen

Set in a wide, 21.0in screen that also houses the instruments, the 5008’s infotainment system looks impressive. The screen has sharper graphics than the X-Trail’s, making it easier to read at a glance. You get an extra row of touch-sensitive shortcut icons on the dashboard to help you jump to certain parts of the system more easily, but there are quite a few menus and sub-menus to navigate, so it can be distracting to use on the move

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail touchscreen

Graphically, the X-Trail’s infotainment system looks pretty dated, but the 12.3in touchscreen is still clear enough to read without difficulty. Unlike in the 5008, you get some physical shortcut buttons, but the less frequently used day/night mode and camera buttons would have been better as menu shortcuts. If you’re into your music, the optional 10-speaker Bose premium sound system (£590) is well worth the upgrade, giving your music far more depth.

<< Previous | Next: How practical are they? >>

Page 2 of 5

News and advice
Peugeot 5008 second-row seats
Feature

New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: practicality

Peugeot e-5008 vs Nissan X-Trail driving rears
Feature

New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: verdict

Peugeot 5008 side with boot open
Feature

New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: costs

Also consider

Spinner
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT