New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: interiors

You sit high above the road in both of our competitors, but it’s slightly easier to get comfortable in the Nissan X-Trail , because its driver’s seat is electrically adjustable; that feature is available only in conjunction with Nappa leather seats (£1800) in the 5008, and you have to go for range-topping GT trim, like ours.

Either way, both cars have sound driving positions with great forward visibility, thanks to their raised seats and fairly thin windscreen pillars. Rear visibility, meanwhile, is excellent in the Peugeot 5008 because of its huge rear windows and large cutouts in the rear pillars, whereas it’s blocked slightly by thick rear pillars in the X-Trail.

You’re unlikely to struggle to park either car, though; both come with front and rear parking sensors and rear-view cameras, with the X-Trail including a 360-degree overhead view (a £600 option in the 5008). You also get a handy switchable rear-view mirror in the X-Trail that can be changed to a camera feed at the flick of a switch – helpful when you’ve got passengers’ heads or high-stacked cargo blocking your view out of the back window.