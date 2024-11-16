New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: practicality

No one will moan about a shortage of space in the front of either of these cars. Indeed, a pair of broad six-footers will have loads of head, leg and shoulder room to spare.

Both offer plenty of storage space, too, although the Peugeot 5008 has a slight advantage with larger door bins and bigger cubbies within its centre console and armrest.

Space is generous in the Nissan X-Trail’s second row, with loads of head room for six-footers, as well as plenty of leg room even if they’re sitting behind someone equally tall. However, there’s even more lounging room in the middle row of the 5008. Centre seat passengers are well looked after in both, with plenty of head room and small floor humps that don’t encroach

all that much on foot space.