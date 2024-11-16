New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: verdict
Each of these SUVs can carry seven occupants, but which does it better? We embark on a space mission in a Nissan X-Trail and a Peugeot 5008...
Our verdict
As a five-seater, the X-Trail trades punches fairly evenly with the 5008, with loads of space and comfort for occupants, and we suspect plenty of buyers will prefer its interior layout over the 5008’s. The fact that the X-Trail is as smooth and responsive as an electric car adds to its appeal. Cheaper versions are more recommendable, though.
The 5008 performs much better as a seven-seater and load lugger, with generous space and practicality (even if some other rivals are roomier still). Given its keen pricing, the 5008 represents a lot of car for the money, and it scores over the X-Trail in the areas that matter most in this class.
1st – Peugeot 5008
For Lots of passenger space; huge boot; cheaper to buy and own; better economy
Against Gearbox can be hesitant; convoluted and distracting infotainment
Recommended options 360deg Vision & Drive Assist Pack (£600)
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
2nd – Nissan X-Trail
For Stronger performance; smooth power delivery; plush inside, with lots of kit
Against Not particularly efficient; tight in the third row; depreciates faster
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 3 stars out of 5
Specifications: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid 136 GT
Engine 3cyl, 1199cc, turbo, petrol
Peak power 134bhp at 5500rpm
Peak torque 170lb ft at 1750rpm
Gearbox 6-spd automatic, FWD
0-60mph 10.7sec
30-70mph in kickdown 9.7sec
Top speed 123mph
Noise at 30mph 56.7dB
Noise at 70mph 64.4dB
Kerb weight 1705kg
Tyre size (std) 225/55 R19
Fuel tank 55 litres
Test economy 44.7mpg
Official economy 52.5mpg
CO2 emissions 131g/km
Specifications: Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce 213 Tekna (7 Seat)
Engine 3cyl, 1498cc, petrol, plus two electric motors
Peak power 211bhp at 4600rpm
Peak torque 243lb ft at 2400-4400rpm, plus 145lb ft (electric)
Gearbox 1-spd automatic, 4WD
0-60mph 7.6sec
30-70mph in kickdown 6.2sec
Top speed 111mph
Noise at 30mph 56.1dB
Noise at 70mph 64.8dB
Kerb weight 1833kg
Tyre size (std) 235/55 R19
Fuel tank 55 litres
Test economy 37.8mpg
Official economy 44.1mpg
CO2 emissions 146g/km
