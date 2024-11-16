New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail: verdict

Our verdict

As a five-seater, the X-Trail trades punches fairly evenly with the 5008, with loads of space and comfort for occupants, and we suspect plenty of buyers will prefer its interior layout over the 5008’s. The fact that the X-Trail is as smooth and responsive as an electric car adds to its appeal. Cheaper versions are more recommendable, though.

The 5008 performs much better as a seven-seater and load lugger, with generous space and practicality (even if some other rivals are roomier still). Given its keen pricing, the 5008 represents a lot of car for the money, and it scores over the X-Trail in the areas that matter most in this class.