New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail
Each of these SUVs can carry seven occupants, but which does it better? We embark on a space mission in a Nissan X-Trail and a Peugeot 5008...
The contenders
NEW Peugeot 5008 Hybrid 136 GT
List price £41,235 Target Price £40,860
In its latest iteration, this seven-seat SUV is larger than before, promising greater interior space and practicality, and it comes with a revised mild hybrid petrol engine
Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce 213 Tekna (7 Seat)
List price £46,855 Target Price £42,201
Nissan’s largest SUV gives us a different take on hybrid tech, with plenty of power and an EV-like driving experience. We’re testing it in a high-end trim with four-wheel drive
Given how crucial interior space is to the usability of seven-seaters, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the new, third-generation Peugeot 5008 is larger all round than its predecessor. Although that outgoing model had a practical interior with flexible seating, space could have been better in the third row, and that’s just one of the areas of weakness that this latest version promises to address.
Joining the electric Peugeot e-5008 that was launched earlier this year, the new petrol 5008 incorporates mild hybrid electrical assistance to improve performance and fuel economy. But unlike in most other mild hybrids, that electric power can propel the car along for very short stints at crawling speeds.
Is the new 5008 the ‘hybrid’ seven-seater to go for, though? After all, the Nissan X-Trail comes with a range of hybridised engines too. Yes, we know the X-Trail is available in mild hybrid guise, but as well as testing these SUVs’ capabilities as seven-seaters, we wanted to explore the differences between a mild hybrid and the unusual e-Power hybrid system the X-Trail offers. In this version, its petrol engine acts as a generator to provide electricity for two electric motors and a battery; unlike the 5008’s, it never drives the wheels directly.
As before, seven seats are standard in the 5008, whereas you have to pay £1000 extra to get the third row in the X-Trail (as fitted to our test car). The latter comes in high-spec Tekna trim, while the 5008 is a range-topping GT.
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
With a 1.2-litre engine producing 134bhp and driving the front wheels, the 5008 gathers speed willingly enough when you put your foot down, getting from 0-60mph in 10.7sec and reaching motorway speeds with little fuss. The X-Trail, though, is much punchier and more responsive, aided by the fact that it has more power (211bhp) and the traction advantage of four-wheel drive (which is what ‘e-4orce’ means). As a result, it’s a lot quicker from 0-60mph, getting there in 7.6sec.
What’s more, the X-Trail’s single-speed gearbox makes its power delivery smoother and overtaking much easier. Don’t get us wrong: the 5008’s six-speed automatic ’box is smooth as it changes gears, but it can be hesitant to react when you ask for a sudden burst of power.
Both of our contenders ride comfortably, even though the 5008’s suspension is firmer than the X-Trail’s. Neither thuds over bumps or potholes, but the 5008 displays greater body control along undulating roads, swaying you around in your seat less than the more softly sprung X-Trail. That said, you’re more aware of the road surface in the 5008; there’s a tendency to fidget very slightly at higher speeds. This isn’t something you notice in the X-Trail.
Both are easy to drive around town, with light steering that builds weight progressively as your speed increases, giving you more confidence on winding roads.You won’t want to push them beyond moderate speeds, though; both cars handle in a safe, competent manner, with the 5008 resisting body lean a bit better, but these hefty SUVs still feel slightly top-heavy through corners.
Their brakes are well judged, and both cars have regenerative systems that harvest energy and actively help to slow the car down when you lift off the accelerator pedal. The 5008’s system isn’t strong enough to bring the car to a complete halt, whereas the X-Trail has an ‘E-Pedal’ mode that slows the car vigorously as soon as you lift off, all the way down to a standstill. This means you can drive around town without ever touching the brake pedal.
Wind and road noise are well suppressed in both cars at motorway speeds, with the 5008 being the quieter cruiser by a slender margin.
What are they like inside? >>
