New Peugeot 5008 vs Nissan X-Trail

In its latest iteration, this seven-seat SUV is larger than before, promising greater interior space and practicality, and it comes with a revised mild hybrid petrol engine

Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce 213 Tekna (7 Seat)

List price £46,855 Target Price £42,201

Nissan’s largest SUV gives us a different take on hybrid tech, with plenty of power and an EV-like driving experience. We’re testing it in a high-end trim with four-wheel drive

Given how crucial interior space is to the usability of seven-seaters, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the new, third-generation Peugeot 5008 is larger all round than its predecessor. Although that outgoing model had a practical interior with flexible seating, space could have been better in the third row, and that’s just one of the areas of weakness that this latest version promises to address.

Joining the electric Peugeot e-5008 that was launched earlier this year, the new petrol 5008 incorporates mild hybrid electrical assistance to improve performance and fuel economy. But unlike in most other mild hybrids, that electric power can propel the car along for very short stints at crawling speeds.