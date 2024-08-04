New Renault Scenic vs Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model Y

The reinvented Scenic is a well-priced electric SUV with a long official range of 370 miles in the range-topping form we’re testing

Kia EV6 RWD Air

List price £45,275

Target Price £43,384

Our reigning Family Electric SUV of the Year blends a competitive range with fine driving manners and roomy rear seats. It’ll be tough to beat

Tesla Model Y RWD

List price £44,990

Target Price £44,990

Britain’s best-selling electric SUV has great efficiency and practicality on its side, but a budget of £45k only gets you into the entry-level RWD version

New car prices have gone through the roof since the pandemic, with even the cheapest electric Vauxhall Astra now priced at almost £38,000. Luckily, Renault is on what seems like a solo mission to reintroduce some sanity to the market, with its latest models, including the Clio hatchback and Captur small SUV, undercutting the competition by thousands of pounds in some cases.