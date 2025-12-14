New Volkswagen Golf GTI vs used Volkswagen Golf GTI
The 2005 Volkswagen Golf GTI is still revered by fans. We put it up against the latest version to see what 20 years of progress has brought to its game...
The contenders
NEW Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2.0 TSI 300 (Mk8.5)
List price £43,215
Best price £43,215
The latest generation of VW’s legendary hot hatch is faster and more tech-filled than ever
USED Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T FSI 200 (Mk5)
List price when new £19,995
Price now From £6000
Available from 2005-2009
The Mk5 was credited with getting the Golf GTI back into top form after years in the wilderness
Can you remember life back in 2005? It was a time when everything seemed so simple – at least compared with today. The closest thing to a smartphone was a flip-up Motorola, the fourth Harry Potter film had just hit the big screens and social media wasn’t yet a big thing.
How far humanity has progressed since then is a contentious question to answer, but for cars? Well, in theory, it’s much easier. We’ve gathered together two examples of the evergreen Volkswagen Golf GTI, spanning 20 years, to test this out. Specifically, we’ve selected the fifth generation of VW’s hot hatch, popularly known as the Mk5, and the latest iteration: the Mk8.
The Golf GTI has quite a legacy, having been around since 1975. Not every generation was a hero, but the 2005 Mk5 is regarded as a high-water mark, bringing a far more rewarding driving experience than the two rather undistinguished previous generations. The Mk5 also ushered in a new turbocharged petrol engine and – for the first time – a slick-shifting optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
From that turning point, the Golf GTI evolved in line with its rivals. Bigger than the Mk5 in every measure, the Mk8 is also more powerful and carries a lot more tech. Most recently, a facelifted version (commonly referred to as the Mk8.5) arrived with tweaks to address usability complaints; it’s that model we have here, in our favourite Clubsport guise.
That’s the back story, but how much has the GTI recipe changed between these two generations? Is the latest model fundamentally a better hot hatch than the car from 20 years ago, and if so, how?
It’s Golf time. Let’s play a round.
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
The Mk5 GTI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197bhp. When new, you could pair it with the optional six-speed automatic gearbox mentioned earlier, but our test car is fitted with the standard six-speed manual ’box. The difference in official acceleration is slight, with 0-62mph taking 7.2sec, as opposed to 6.9sec with the auto.
The Mk8.5’s engine is the same size and has the same cylinder count, but – in Clubsport spec – it produces almost 100bhp more. Indeed, with 296bhp on tap, it musters an extra 35bhp over the standard Mk8.5 GTI engine.
Naturally, this means it’s much quicker than the Mk5, with 0-62mph taking just 5.6sec, and a regular Mk8.5 GTI wouldn’t be far behind, taking 5.9sec.
There’s also quite a big difference in the way the Mk5 and Mk8.5 deliver their power. The latter’s engine responds almost instantly to accelerator inputs at any speed, and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (standard from 2024) delivers fast, smooth shifts. You just put your foot down and the car obliges with near-seamless acceleration. A six-speed manual gearbox was offered on early Mk8s, but used examples equipped with one are rare.
In the Mk5, meanwhile, the engine doesn’t really get into its stride until the rev counter needle passes 2000rpm, but then the thrust keeps coming until you reach the redline.
If anything, though, the car’s pace is determined by the skill of the driver. The six-speed manual gearbox isn’t as slick as that of
the contemporary Honda Civic Type R, but it feels mechanical and satisfying, and getting the most out of the engine depends on you judging your gearshifts just right.
The Mk8.5’s more easygoing nature also shows in its attitude to cornering. It feels very tied down and secure, and you get the impression that you could carry a lot more speed than in the Mk5. However, there’s joy in the older car being less planted; carefully lifting off the accelerator pedal mid-bend can persuade it into a controlled drift much more readily than in the Mk8.
Your confidence to do so is boosted by the Mk5’s natural-feeling steering, although it is rather slow. By contrast, the Clubsport’s steering doesn’t transmit quite as much information to your fingertips, but it’s sharper, so the car feels more eager to change direction.
The difference in ride comfort is even more stark. The Mk5 is firm, especially at low speeds, at which it crashes over harsh imperfections and potholes. With the Mk8.5’s optional adaptive suspension (£735), bumps are smothered remarkably deftly, even in the stiffest (Sport) mode.
It’s also quieter and more refined. Not that the Mk5 is deafening inside – far from it – but the Mk8.5 does more to block out noise kicked up by the tyres and the wind as it rushes past. Its engine is smooth and hushed at idle, too, whereas our Mk5 test car’s equivalent emitted a gentle tingle of vibration.
And what about the sound you might want to hear: the exhaust note? Well, the Mk8.5 is subject to strict Euro 6 emissions regulations, so its soundtrack is muffled by various filters. In an effort to make up for this, a synthesised engine effect is pumped through the audio speakers inside the car, but it’s neither as authentic nor as sonorous as the Mk5’s natural song.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, infotainment, build quality
The contrasting interiors of the two GTIs are defined by their very different eras. The Mk5’s dashboard is all analogue, with a big, clear speedometer and rev counter, picked out with aluminium dials and red needles.
The Mk8.5’s, meanwhile, is decidedly digital. Its 10.25in instrument panel serves up much more information, including sat-nav mapping and media info if you request it via steering wheel-mounted buttons. It’s worth noting that these are proper push buttons on the Mk8.5; pre-facelift Mk8s had touchpads that were all too easy to activate unintentionally.
Button enthusiasts will love the Mk5, though; there are things to press or turn for every function, including the radio and climate control. Interestingly, our test car had no steering wheel buttons; these were reserved for cars fitted with the optional sat-nav. Our car originally had only an AM/FM radio and CD player; it now has an up-to-date aftermarket stereo designed to look like factory spec.
The main focus point of the Mk8.5’s interior is its large, 12.9in touchscreen, which looks very modern. That screen operates most of the car’s functions, aside from audio volume and interior temperature (which are adjusted via touch-sensitive sliders). The infotainment menus are intuitive to navigate, and the system has Chat GPT-based voice control to help minimise poking at the screen. However, the AI-based set-up still can’t match the Mk5’s buttons for ease of use.
The use of materials in both cars is quite different. The Mk5’s dashboard and centre console are covered in matt grey plastic, while the Mk8.5 uses piano black plastic. It appears that the older car’s matt finish ages better; our Mk8.5 already showed more scratches and fingerprints. Both dashboards are enlivened by aluminium trim and soft-touch plastic on their upper parts, with the Mk8.5’s being slightly squidgier.
The driving positions of both cars are fundamentally very good, with lots of adjustment in their seats and steering wheels, and their heavily bolstered sports seats offer good lower back support. It’s the Mk5’s seats that hug you tighter in bends, though.
Vision from behind the Mk8.5’s wheel is noticeably better, thanks to slimmer windscreen pillars, deeper front side windows and the bonnet being visible ahead of you. The steeper angle of the Mk5’s bonnet makes it harder to judge the car’s length.
While both cars have broad rear pillars, the Mk8.5’s standard front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera mitigate their effect on rearward vision.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
Being, at heart, a sporty family car, the Golf GTI is a very practical machine. A pair of six-footers can sit behind another pair up front. The Mk5, though, edges it in the back; its front seatbacks are less bulky, leaving more knee room.
Both cars have 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a handy ski hatch through which you can poke long objects from the boot. The Mk8.5 adds a height-adjustable boot floor that eliminates the step down from the sill, making it easier to slide heavy items in and out.
The Mk8.5’s boot is bigger (374 litres), but the shape of the Mk5’s 350-litre load bay enabled us to fit in one more carry-on suitcase, for a total of six.
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability and safety
There’s no doubt engine efficiency has dramatically improved in the past 20 years. Despite the Mk8.5 being more powerful and almost 200kg heavier, it’s more economical, officially averaging 38.4mpg to the Mk5’s 34.9mpg. And that’s with the old car tested under the former NEDC regime, which is less realistic than the WLTP methods used today.
However, while the Mk8.5 will be cheaper to fuel than the Mk5, servicing will be more expensive. We were quoted £534 for a one-off oil and inspection service; the Mk5 costs almost £400 less for the same.
The difference in standard kit shows just how well equipped the GTI – and modern cars in general – have become. The Mk8.5 Clubsport comes with keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlights, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Mk5 had none of those features; even cruise control was an option. However, you’ll appreciate the auto-dimming rear-view mirror, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and air-conditioning that you do get.
The Mk8.5 gets a longer list of safety equipment, most of which is now legally mandated. Such features include automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, driver fatigue monitoring and traffic sign recognition. The Mk5 has none of those. There are six airbags, but that’s one less than the seven that are on standby in the Mk8.5.
Our verdict
Progress is a funny thing. The latest Golf GTI is, in most important tangible regards, a much better car than its Mk5 ancestor. Evolution has made it more powerful, comfier, safer, better equipped, quieter and more fuel efficient. And not only is it much faster, but it also makes it easier to deploy all of that performance.
Yet there is a curious pleasure to be found in some of the older car’s compromises. Driven hard on the same circuit, the new car would leave the old for dead. But the Mk5’s driver wouldn’t be having any less fun. Indeed, they might actually enjoy being more involved in the driving process.
There’s no winner or loser in this comparison, both cars being exemplars of their breeds in their respective years. If you have the means, you might even want to consider buying one of each.
Specifications
NEW Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2.0 TSI 300
Engine 4cyl, 1984cc, turbo, petrol
Peak power 296bhp
Peak torque 295lb ft
Gearbox 7-spd automatic
0-62mph 5.6sec
Top speed 155mph
Kerb weight 1459kg
Fuel economy 38.4mpg (WLTP combined)
CO2 emissions 171g/km
USED Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T FSI 200
Engine 4cyl, 1984cc, turbo, petrol
Peak power 197bhp
Peak torque 207lb ft
Gearbox 6-spd manual
0-62mph 7.2sec
Top speed 146mph
Kerb weight 1336kg
Fuel economy 34.9mpg (NEDC combined)
CO2 emissions 194g/km
Cars pictured
2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2.0 TSI 300 with Kings Red metallic paint
2008 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T FSI 200 with Tornado Red non-metallic paint