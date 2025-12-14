New Volkswagen Golf GTI vs used Volkswagen Golf GTI

The latest generation of VW’s legendary hot hatch is faster and more tech-filled than ever

USED Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T FSI 200 (Mk5)

List price when new £19,995

Price now From £6000

Available from 2005-2009

The Mk5 was credited with getting the Golf GTI back into top form after years in the wilderness

Can you remember life back in 2005? It was a time when everything seemed so simple – at least compared with today. The closest thing to a smartphone was a flip-up Motorola, the fourth Harry Potter film had just hit the big screens and social media wasn’t yet a big thing.