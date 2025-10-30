Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get new range-topping GT Premium trim plus four-wheel drive
A new top-spec trim for two of Peugeot’s SUVs adds some extra creature comforts and new four-wheel drive...
On sale Now Price from £42,670
Buyers of the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 will now be able to opt for a new top-of-the-range trim level, which will add some new features aimed at improving style and comfort, as well as the option of four-wheel drive on electric versions.
The trim, dubbed GT Premium, will be available across all versions of the 3008 and 5008, including the all-electric e-3008 and e-5008 models. Sitting above GT trim, it adds 20in diamond-cut alloy wheels on electric and plug-in hybrid models and an Alcantara faux-leather interior, as well as Nappa leather seats as an option.
The front seats have received 10-way electric adjustment and lumbar support, adaptive side bolsters, powered cushion adjustment and a massaging function. Both the front and rear seats are heated.
In terms of safety tech, the Drive Assist pack which is usually available as an option on other models comes as standard with GT Premium trim. It adds driver attention alert, long range blind spot monitoring and motorway assist functions including lane positioning and recommended speed adaptation. It also includes four parking cameras with 360-degree monitoring.
When you opt for the e-3008 or e-5008, you now have the option to specify GT Premium trim with a new range-topping four-wheel drive variant. The new set-up combines a 73kWh battery with the regular 210bhp front-mounted motor and an additional 110bhp rear-mounted motor for a total output of 320bhp.
If electric power isn’t for you, it’s worth knowing you can also have your 3008 and 5008 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid power. The entry-level models come with a 143bhp hybrid set-up, while the plug-in hybrids have 192bhp and can officially travel for up to 50 miles on petrol-free power. Meanwhile, the electric e-3008 and e-5008 can manage up to 435 miles and 414 miles of range respectively.
The Peugeot 3008 in GT Premium trim starts at £42,670, with the four-wheel-drive e-3008 priced from £54,590.
Meanwhile, the Peugeot 5008 in GT Premium trim starts at £45,570, with the four-wheel-drive e-5008 topping out the range at £57,290.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here