Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get new range-topping GT Premium trim plus four-wheel drive

Buyers of the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 will now be able to opt for a new top-of-the-range trim level, which will add some new features aimed at improving style and comfort, as well as the option of four-wheel drive on electric versions.

The trim, dubbed GT Premium, will be available across all versions of the 3008 and 5008, including the all-electric e-3008 and e-5008 models. Sitting above GT trim, it adds 20in diamond-cut alloy wheels on electric and plug-in hybrid models and an Alcantara faux-leather interior, as well as Nappa leather seats as an option.