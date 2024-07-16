Real MPG: the least economical new cars you can buy

The least economical new cars you can buy

The official WLTP fuel economy tests you'll find printed in manufacturers' sales brochures don't always accurately reflect what you can expect your new car to achieve in the real world. To provide you with a more realistic figure, we devised our unique Real MPG test, which simulates real-world town, motorway and rural driving routes.

Below, we've listed the 10 models currently on sale which performed worst in our testing. If minimising running costs is high on your list of criteria for your next car, these models are best avoided – our rundown of the most economical cars you can buy will help steer you in the right direction.

