Real MPG: the least economical new cars you can buy
What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here are the least efficient models you can currently buy in the UK...
The official WLTP fuel economy tests you'll find printed in manufacturers' sales brochures don't always accurately reflect what you can expect your new car to achieve in the real world. To provide you with a more realistic figure, we devised our unique Real MPG test, which simulates real-world town, motorway and rural driving routes.
Below, we've listed the 10 models currently on sale which performed worst in our testing. If minimising running costs is high on your list of criteria for your next car, these models are best avoided – our rundown of the most economical cars you can buy will help steer you in the right direction.
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?
Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test
This well-priced small SUV is our reigning Plug-in Hybrid of the Year, but what's it like to live with? We're running one to find out