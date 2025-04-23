NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Real MPG: the most economical petrol cars
slideshow

Real MPG: the most economical petrol cars

Our Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here, we reveal the best and worst performing petrol-powered models we've ever tested...

Author Avatar
by
Eleanor Cooper
Published23 April 2025
Real MPG: most economical petrol cars
Seat Leon driving front with Real MPG logo
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Our cars: Dacia Sandero video farewell
Used Dacia Sandero (13-present)
Seat Leon front cornering
Used Seat Leon vs Vauxhall Astra
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback 11-17
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback 11-17
Seat Ibiza front cornering
Seat Ibiza 2021 interior dashboard
Used Skoda Citigo 2012-2020 front
Used Skoda Citigo 12-20 dash
Suzuki Baleno
Suzuki Baleno
Used Volkswagen Up
Used Volkswagen Up 2012 - present
Suzuki Celerio
Used Suzuki Celerio dash
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis test drive
Ford Ranger front cornering
Red Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio front cornering
Audi S8 front cornering
Image 1 of 24

Electric cars may grab many headlines, with their low emissions and rock-bottom running costs, but petrol power still remains the driving force behind the majority of cars on the road.

Although a tank of petrol remains a costly purchase, there are many economical options which can help you go ever-farther on a gallon. Small cars suit petrol engines particularly well; in combination with compact dimensions and light weight, they can deliver fantastic real-world fuel economy. 

But which are the most fuel-efficient petrol cars on the market? This list, we count down the top 10 most economical petrol cars we’ve ever tested – and name the ones that performed the worst.

Each car has been classified according to how it performed in our Real MPG testing, and for consistency, we've included mild hybrids but excluded other forms of hybrid engine.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Most official WLTP or NEDC fuel economy figures are more generous than how the car would actually perform in the real world. This is why we carry out our own Real MPG tests.

Using a rolling road, we test each car under laboratory conditions so that uncontrollable variables – such as weather or traffic – don’t impact the accuracy of our results. The cars take a simulated route that is based on one in the real world.

We also check the tyre pressures of each car and ensure the climate control is set to 21 degrees. If the car has manual air conditioning, the temperature is set to its midway point, and the fan speed to its lowest setting.

The Real MPG results are calculated using data from an exhaust connection, which measures the car’s emissions at every second.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000
Slideshow

Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000

Land Rover Defender Sport rendering with What Car? watermark
News

Land Rover Defender Sport previewed: new compact SUV to get electric power

Mazda EZ-60 front driving
News

New Mazda EZ-60 SUV majors on range and high-tech interior

Bentley Continental GT front static
News

Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get new plug-in hybrid variants

Kia-picanto-hyundai-i10-fiat-500
Best of

The 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2025

Genesis X Gran Equator static front
News

New Genesis X Gran Equator previews future Land Rover Defender rival

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT