Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to tell us how much they’ve paid to get faults on their cars fixed. These are the most expensive cars to own...
According to the findings of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, 83% of cars aged up to five years old were fixed for free, either under their new car warranty or as a goodwill gesture by the car maker.
However, that leaves an unfortunate 17% who had to cover the costs themselves. While most of those car owners only had to find up to £500 to get their cars repaired, 2% had to pay more than £1500 for each fault.
The most common issues across all cars aged up to five years old were electrical glitches with the infotainment and sat-nav systems, but owners also told us their cars had suffered problems with the bodywork, engine, exhaust and fuel systems and the gearbox/clutch.
Although 34% of faulty cars could still be driven and were fixed in a day or less, 28% of driveable cars took more than a week to repair, and 10% were undriveable and took more than a week to fix.
But which cars cost their owners the most? Read on to find out...
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Best luxury SUVs 2024 – and the ones to avoid
The best luxury SUVs are as practical as they are classy and as desirable as they are relaxing to drive. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the one to avoid
Lexus LBX long-term test
Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one