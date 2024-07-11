Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest

Image 1 of 16

According to the findings of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, 83% of cars aged up to five years old were fixed for free, either under their new car warranty or as a goodwill gesture by the car maker.

However, that leaves an unfortunate 17% who had to cover the costs themselves. While most of those car owners only had to find up to £500 to get their cars repaired, 2% had to pay more than £1500 for each fault.

The most common issues across all cars aged up to five years old were electrical glitches with the infotainment and sat-nav systems, but owners also told us their cars had suffered problems with the bodywork, engine, exhaust and fuel systems and the gearbox/clutch.

Although 34% of faulty cars could still be driven and were fixed in a day or less, 28% of driveable cars took more than a week to repair, and 10% were undriveable and took more than a week to fix.

But which cars cost their owners the most? Read on to find out...

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile