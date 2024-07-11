LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest
slideshow

Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to tell us how much they’ve paid to get faults on their cars fixed. These are the most expensive cars to own...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published11 July 2024
Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest
2023 reliability promo story
Yellow VW Golf front right driving
Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023 front
White Audi Q5 front right driving
Mercedes A-Class A250e AMG Line front
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Used Mercedes E-Class 2016-2024 front driving
White Kia EV6 front right driving
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present
Audi A1 Sportback front right tracking
BMW 3 Series
Alfa Romeo Giulia front right driving
Lexus NX 450h+ front cornering
Polestar 2 front cornering
2023 used reliability header
EV home chargers rated Claire and Fiat 500
Image 1 of 16

According to the findings of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, 83% of cars aged up to five years old were fixed for free, either under their new car warranty or as a goodwill gesture by the car maker. 

However, that leaves an unfortunate 17% who had to cover the costs themselves. While most of those car owners only had to find up to £500 to get their cars repaired, 2% had to pay more than £1500 for each fault.

The most common issues across all cars aged up to five years old were electrical glitches with the infotainment and sat-nav systems, but owners also told us their cars had suffered problems with the bodywork, engine, exhaust and fuel systems and the gearbox/clutch.  

Although 34% of faulty cars could still be driven and were fixed in a day or less, 28% of driveable cars took more than a week to repair, and 10% were undriveable and took more than a week to fix.

But which cars cost their owners the most? Read on to find out...

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Reliability
Top 10s >
Best ofBest luxury SUVs 2024

Best luxury SUVs 2024 – and the ones to avoid

The best luxury SUVs are as practical as they are classy and as desirable as they are relaxing to drive. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the one to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureDarren with Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX long-term test

Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one

New car group tests >
FeatureMini Countryman vs Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40 fronts static

New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40

Mini and Volkswagen have conjured up new models to take on Volvo’s family SUV stalwart, the XC40. Let’s see if this spells a changing of the guard

News and advice
2025 Fiat Grande Panda front driving yellow
News

2025 Fiat Grande Panda: small SUV gets mild hybrid and electric power

Back of driving licence showing categories
Feature

Driving licence categories: can I drive a car, van or motorcycle?

Used estates
Best of

Best used estate cars (and the one to avoid)

Ford Capri front static yellow
News

2024 Ford Capri revealed as electric coupé SUV

Volkswagen ID California illustration
News

Volkswagen ID Buzz camper to adopt California name

Renault Symbioz front static
News

New Renault Symbioz family SUV: Price, specification and on-sale date

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO