2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
News
You’re in the driving seat
news

You’re in the driving seat

Roll up, park up and level up with a subscription to What Car?...

Subscription offer February 2024
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Published16 February 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Whether you’re buying or selling a car, looking for maintenance tips and advice, or just want to keep up with the latest news from the car world, What Car? is for you.

You’ll love our independent reviews of new and used cars, with us putting models through our rigorous comparison tests every month. Then there’s first drives of brand-new models and, of course, our comprehensive buying guide, which is packed with data.

Save £17 on the shop price

Plus, as a subscriber, you’ll get a range of perks via our exclusive benefits package, Subscriber Extra. With discounted entry to the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu and invites to unforgettable events, plus ticket giveaways, the chance to join our Reader Test Team and exclusive subscriber-only content. 

You’ll not only broaden your knowledge of cars, car maintenance and tips for driving more efficiently, but you’ll be thoroughly entertained, too.

So, if you haven’t thought about subscribing to What Car? before, get 6 issues for just £24.99 and save 40% on the shop price (that’s more than £16).

Car deals
View all deals

What’s more, when you subscribe to our print-only or print + digital option*, we'll send you a reusable, What Car? branded travel cup as a welcome gift.

Subscribe here >>

*conditions apply, see website for details

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Top 10s >
Best ofBest hot hatches 2022

Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the ones to avoid

A great hot hatch needs to combine driving fun with everyday usability. So, which models do it best – and which are best avoided?

Long term tests >
FeatureHonda CR-V long term test review 2023

Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test

Being a big family SUV with a hybrid engine should make the Honda CR-V pretty hot property right now. But, does it have its work cut out over the next few months?

New car group tests >
FeatureBMW M2 vs Porsche Cayman GTS fronts

New BMW M2 vs Porsche Cayman GTS

These fire-breathing sports cars are the last of their kind – so, which one should you give a home to before its extinction?

News and advice
Ford Mustang Mach-E with Target Price logo
Best of

Biggest EV discounts: the best electric car deals

Volkswagen van range
Advice

What type of licence do you need to drive a van?

Peugeot 408 LT front 3-4
News

Peugeot rolls out in-car artificial intelligence

Honda e:Ny1 right driving with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Honda e:Ny1 for £296 per month

New Range Rover Sport SV front left driving
First drive

2024 Range Rover Sport SV review – new 626bhp SUV driven

Best head torches
Feature

Best head torches in 2024

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO