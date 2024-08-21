Best used family cars for less than £5000

It's a victory here for the previous-generation Ford Focus. Just like the present model, it's sharp, agile, engaging and fun to drive. If you're a keen driver, this is probably the right family car for you. There's plenty of room inside, too, and top-spec models are well-equipped.

And the driving experience and the practicality aren't the only things going for the Focus, because buying and running costs are very reasonable – aided by decent fuel economy. You can pick up a 2016 model within our budget, which really seals the deal here as that's getting you a much younger car than most of its rivals.

"At this price level, the Focus shines supreme. Its all-round ability and terrific value for money make it immensely appealing. I've driven many of this generation and they are never less than fun to drive. Parts will be freely available too." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2016 Ford Focus 1.0 125 Titanium, 65,000 miles, £5000

