Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: report 5

The car Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI 150 e-Tec DSG SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer Why it’s here To see if Skoda's seven-seater can provide a winning blend of comfort, practicality and economy Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps

Mileage 4731 List price £42,205 Target Price £37,839 Price as tested £43,005 Official fuel economy 44.5mpg Test fuel economy 42.1mpg 10 April 2025 – The more, the merrier Last-minute packing for a holiday is never much fun. You have a good idea of what you want to take with you, but actually fitting it in your suitcase is another matter. Happily, life with my Skoda Kodiaq is like packing an infinitely extendable suitcase. And the fact that I can just chuck everything in without thinking about it is particularly handy when I'm rushing to pack away in the rain.