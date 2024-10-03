Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 4

Needs to be gobble up motorway miles, deliver hybrid-worthy efficiency and squeeze into tight parking spaces

Why it’s here To see if the fourth generation of this small car can mix it with the best in the class, and prove that downsizing doesn't need to mean compromise

Mileage 2261 List Price £18,699 Target Price £18,248 Price as tested £20,649 Official economy 64.2mpg Test economy 52.0mpg

3 October 2024 – Standard kit king

When working your way through a manufacturer’s online configurator, speccing up your new car just the way you want it, the options list can quickly become tiresome.

Of course, if you’re speccing up the Ferrari you’ll buy after winning the lottery then it’s amusing to dream away what you'll tick, like £20,544 on carbon fibre wheels, or £5136 on a two-tone leather interior.

However, if you’re shopping on a real-world budget, then a long list of rather drab options like cargo netting in the loadbay or carpeted door bins can dull the excitement somewhat, and also make you feel a bit short-changed that things like this don’t come as standard.